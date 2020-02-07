“Pitch Perfect” star Ben Platt takes honor at Harvard | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Hasty Pudding co-producer Natalie Needle said this week that Platt was chosen “because of the incredible impact he has had on Broadway and in Hollywood at such a young age.”

Platt won a Tony for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ in 2017, while the cast recording took the Grammy home for the best music theater album and a Daytime Emmy for his performance on ‘The Today Show’.

Platt is also known for his role as Benji Applebaum in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”

He is currently filming the second season of the Netflix series “The Politician,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination last season.

He also plays the lead role in the film “Run This Town”, which premiered at last year’s SXSW Film Festival and will be released this spring, and will play the lead role in the film adaptation of the musical “Merrily We Roll Along” by Stephen Sondheim.

Another musician, Platt’s debut album “Sing To Me In Location”, was released last year.

Former winners of the Man of the Year are Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford. The Man of the Year of last year was Milo Ventimiglia.

Hasty Pudding’s 2020 wife of the year, Elizabeth Banks, was honored last week.

