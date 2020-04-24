Pitch and catch: Spherical 2 of NFL draft starts off with receivers

Pitch and catch.

Which is how the next spherical of the NFL draft began Friday night, and it barely ought to be a stunner that receivers Tee Higgins of Clemson and Michael Pittman Jr. of Southern California were the initial two picks.

For one, the NFL these days is constructed on passing offences. For an additional, this draft is loaded with exceptional wideouts. 6 went in the opening round, and quite a few groups had both of those Higgins and Pittman rated as leading-32 expertise.

So the Cincinnati Bengals held firm atop the spherical of the draft by grabbing Higgins to catch Joe Burrow’s passes. The pair labored out with each other heading towards the draft.

In addition to discovering what they hope will be their franchise quarterback in LSU’s Burrow with the first general choose, the Bengals (2-14 last time) extra a threat who can make the spectacular reception.

Pittman normally takes his 6-foot-4, 224-pound frame to Indianapolis. The Colts had no first-rounder, and they rapidly gave new quarterback Philip Rivers a goal in Pittman, whose father also performed in the NFL.

Two positions hardly or not addressed at all in the very first round acquired some awareness immediately soon after Higgins and Pittman ended up selected. Georgia’s D’Andre Swift became the next jogging back again picked out, by Detroit. LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the only RB who went in the opening round, previous to Tremendous Bowl champions Kansas Town.

Swift is a dynamic playmaker contrary to anyone the Lions have had in the backfield in years — it’s possible due to the fact Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, who retired in 1998.

Security was dismissed on Thursday, but promptly was dealt with by the Giants in Round 2 with Alabama’s Xavier McKinney. New York’s secondary has been a sieve.

New England ultimately surfaced with the 37th overall spot soon after trading out of the very first spherical. Coach Monthly bill Belichick was nowhere in sight — his puppy appeared to be manning his laptop — as the Patriots chose Kyle Dugger, a security from Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. Dugger not only was the initially player not in FBS to be chosen, but only the next from a non-Electrical power 5 meeting. Utah Condition quarterback Jordan Adore, who went 26th overall to Eco-friendly Bay, was the other.

___

Much more AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Barry Wilner, The Linked Push