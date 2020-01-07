Pit stops in the two lower divisions of NASCAR are becoming even more complicated

Loading...

Xfinity series pit stops at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2019. Photo: Sean Gardner (Getty Images)

Modern NASCAR rules are complicated, often for entertainment purposes – if you can overcome the confusion. The new rules, which the sanctions authority announced on Tuesday, relate to logistics rather than entertainment. They will affect pit stops at seven races in the two lower national NASCAR divisions.

The rules apply to events in the Xfinity series and Truck series – NASCAR’s second and third leagues – on weekends on which they are not on the same route as the top league Cup series. If you are not on the track together, it will be more difficult for the lower series to share the team members with the Cup series. It is therefore less important for NASCAR to make pit stops in these races.

Throughout the season, there are four such events in the Xfinity series – one race on the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, two on the Iowa Speedway and another on Road America – and three in the trucks, including Iowa, Gateway and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The announcement of the rules contained a comprehensive breakdown of how pit stops work on these routes. However, sharing this graphic is easier than trying to repeat it in paragraph form. (If you doubt this, read NASCAR’s explanations.)

Picture: NASCAR

So, yes: the field is frozen due to caution, and what happens depends on whether it is a stage break. If you don’t know what a stage break is, here. There are several types of tire change stops that a team can choose from among these precautions either Fuel and two tires or four tires and no fuel.

Some precautions give the teams two pit stops, which means they can drive all four tires and gasoline, and NASCAR’s Quickie Yellows allows only one. After the pit stops, the vehicles are re-divided into three groups in the order in which they were frozen: first, the cars that did not go into the pit, followed by the cars that once went into the pit, and behind by the cars that hit the pits twice. Then the stragglers will come, like billowing cars and cars that have been punished.

In a press conference following the announcement, Eric Peterson, technical manager of the Xfinity series, said that stage lengths in races where these pit stop rules apply will be adjusted to avoid the need for a green flag stop for fuel.

Peterson said logistics was part of the reasoning behind the rules quoted in the NASCAR announcement, and this competition is also:

“Every time you have races where we are not a Cup or Cup team-mate, it is logistically more difficult for the Xfinity and Truck teams to complete these races and do all the things we do in the normal weekend , … Many teams – a good part, not all – share the team between Cup and Xfinity and Gander Trucks, which is a logistical hurdle for the teams to fly these people back and forth. Trying to use this technique at these events will certainly reduce the burden on the teams to achieve this. “

The considerations make sense on the surface because pit stops and the athletes who perform them are as competitive as on the actual course in NASCAR and these factors affect the course position. But there are a lot of rules to follow, and you may be wondering why they’re not easier.

Upon request, a NASCAR spokesman confirmed that the rules are as complex as they are, since they are more realistic than dropping live pit stops for the same result. The quasi-live boxing setup allows NASCAR to keep the strategy in the mix of things instead of letting the drivers come down the pit lane in frozen order and do what they want. With these more complicated rules, the order can be shaken by the selection of the boxes, even if it is technically “frozen” with caution.

Most concepts that require a graphic explanation fall into the “probably too confusing” category, even if they were created with good intentions. But if all of these new pitstop rules come under control, they will at least not be used very often next year.