Pistons pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant before the game

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday.
The Pistons wore # 8 and # 24 with “Bryant” on their backs for 24 seconds before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
For Kobe. pic.twitter.com/ZWJxxC5XTb
– Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 28, 2020
24 seconds and 8 seconds for # 24 and # 8. pic.twitter.com/CsaB1tYVfu
– Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 28, 2020
The pistons carried all Motor City jerseys with the numbers 8 or 24 on the front and “Bryant” on the back. pic.twitter.com/9jDckhCy3Y
– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020
The Pistons wore # 8 and # 24 jerseys with “Bryant” on their backs, 24 seconds before today’s game. pic.twitter.com/RLqWzqqm6t
– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2020
The Pistons players pay homage to Mamba. pic.twitter.com/WZyfw7NM7O
– Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneFSD) January 28, 2020
- Michigan coach Juwan Howard remembers Kobe Bryant
- Aviation experts suspect that Bryant’s pilot got lost in the fog
- Pistons pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant after fatal helicopter crash
- Los Angeles mourns adoptive son Kobe Bryant
- Kobe Bryant’s death leaves NBA players, others in shock
- Kobe Bryant’s daughter: unmatched work ethic, constant smile
- In Europe, Kobe Bryant remembered his “Italian qualities”
- 2004 Pistons Championship Team reacts to Kobe Bryant’s tragic death
- Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash, 7 others killed
- Response to the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant
- Kobe Bryant was almost sold to Detroit in 1999
- Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash, officials confirm
- 5 sweet moments between Kobe Bryant and Gigi
- Gianna Bryant, 13, would continue a basketball legacy
- Kobe Bryant was great at basketball, but he also won an Oscar
- Woods was stunned to learn of Kobe Bryant’s death
- San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors ran the clock in honor of Kobe Bryant
- Kobe Bryant left a deep legacy in the sports and basketball world of LA