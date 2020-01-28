Pistons pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant before the game

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday.

The Pistons wore # 8 and # 24 with “Bryant” on their backs for 24 seconds before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

For Kobe. pic.twitter.com/ZWJxxC5XTb

– Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 28, 2020

24 seconds and 8 seconds for # 24 and # 8. pic.twitter.com/CsaB1tYVfu

– Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 28, 2020

The pistons carried all Motor City jerseys with the numbers 8 or 24 on the front and “Bryant” on the back. pic.twitter.com/9jDckhCy3Y

– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020

The Pistons wore # 8 and # 24 jerseys with “Bryant” on their backs, 24 seconds before today’s game. pic.twitter.com/RLqWzqqm6t

– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2020

The Pistons players pay homage to Mamba. pic.twitter.com/WZyfw7NM7O

– Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneFSD) January 28, 2020