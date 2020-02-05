Pirates sign the 16-year-old Australian outfielder

Last week, the Pirates acquired additional international bonus pool money from the Diamondbacks as part of the Starling Marte trade. On Wednesday, the team used that extra spending space by signing Solomon Maguire, a toolsy outfielder from Sydney, Australia.

Maguire, 16, is from Kellyville, Australia, and is currently senior at Castle Hill High School in Sydney, Australia.

On May 21, 2019, Maguire participated in an international showcase sponsored by Perfect Game in Fort Myers, Fla. There, he finished with the best 60-yard dash time, the strongest throws from the outfield and the sixth best exit speed as a hitter.

“The speedster of the group, athletic solomon Maguire (2021, Castle Hill, NS, AUS) showed multiple tools that will play well on the next level,” explorer Tyler Russo wrote for Perfect Game after the showcase. “On the plate, he showed a good sense of handling the run and hauling in his hands, creating some hand luggage balls on the pull-side. In the outfield, Maguire is a natural runner with great instincts to reach the ball and He plays smoothly everywhere and throws to all bases with strength and ease. “

The mechanics and swing of Maguire can be seen in this video of the Under-18 Baseball World Cup in 2019. Maguire led the Australian team in RBI’s (7) during the tournament and finished second in total bases (16).

Maguire was part of MLB’s college showcase in October, where MLB takes dozens of amateur players from around the world and introduces them to American college baseball. The players also participate in a window for recruits and scouts.

Maguire is the 43rd international free agent that the Pirates signed during the 2019-2020 signature period. Recently, Baseball America mentioned five international Pirates prospects at their top 100 international free agent signings from 2019.

Of those 43 international free agents, 27 are from the Dominican Republic and six from Venezuela. They also have two each from Australia, Columbia and Nicaragua, and one from Brazil, Mexico, Panama and Tawain.

