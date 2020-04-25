Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Best Pictures (Photos)

Disney

Disney

5. “Pirates of the Caribbean: in unfamiliar waves”

The Chicago Academy Award-winning director “said something. But Rob Marshall was very uncomfortable filming Pirates of the Caribbean, and suffered for this horrible experience, along with the horrible idea that it should be Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) as the main fear.

Disney

4. “Pirates of the Caribbean: the dead do not tell fairy tales”

An attempt to recreate the original film, but it is less satisfying in all respects. It’s not scary, and he decided to be the shortest of the five films. But its instability precludes most of the good intentions that are occasionally conveyed through intelligent dialogue.

Disney

3. “Pirates of the Caribbean: the chest of a dead man”

Many people at the time may have been angry about the cliff, but the second film “Pirates” was still a joy. Although the first was not so good, the great Kraken was not ready for the absence of Jeffrey Rush’s captain Barbosa. The “chest of the dead” remains a great example of a lie that restores the magic of the original.

Disney

2. “Pirates of the Caribbean: the end of the world”

Get’s “Beyond the Dead Man’s Chest” is so, so interesting. In this movie, our characters send pirate ships through space to save Jack. The final battle will be fought by a giant hurricane in the middle of the ocean. Good times.

Disney

1. “Pirates of the Caribbean: the curse of the black pearl”

The film that started it may seem simple (relatively) simple by the standards of this simple franchise, but it is also the shortest, most harmonious and complete image of them. This is not a competition.