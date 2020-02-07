Pirates linked to large Dominican Outfielder ticket

The new international signing period for a free agent may not start until July 2, but the Pirates are expected to make one of the biggest splashes in baseball when that day comes.

Baseball America expect the pirates to sign a 16-year-old left-handed outfielder Shalin Polanco with a contract with a signing bonus of $ 2.5 million.

This report comes from Ben Badler, who projects Polanco as the second most expensive outfielder to be signed next year.

Ben Cherington was not afraid to sign international players with large signing bonuses when he was in Boston. In his four years as general manager, he signed four players for seven-digit numbers Rafael Devers in 2013 and Yoan Moncada in 2015. The latter signed a $ 31.5 million contract that also incurred an additional $ 31.5 million in fines since the Red Sox exceeded their bonus pool limit.

Earlier this week, Cherington signed a 16-year-old Australian outfielder Solomon Maguire up to a $ 594,000 signing bonus, a very large amount for this phase of free agency.

The Pirates must wait until the new international signing period on July 2 to sign Polanco to prevent fines for exceeding their spending limit, including a lower spending pool in the future, fines and a limit on the largest contract they can offer.

This is a very different strategy than how Neal Huntington‘s Pirates usually approached an international free agency. Although they used most, if not all, of their international bonus pool money, they often appreciated the amount by signing only a few players for higher bonuses. Their most lucrative contract in 2019 went to the right Christopher Cruz, who signed for $ 850,000.

