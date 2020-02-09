Pirates invite Arden Pabst from the minor league for spring training

BRADENTON, Fla. – On the eve of pitchers and catchers, the Pirates reported that they are inviting another backstop for Bradenton.

Double A catcher Arden Pabst is a late addition to the training schedule of the Pirates. He is an invitee without a schedule.

This is the second consecutive year that Pabst has earned an invitation for spring training. He was selected by the Pirates in the 12th round of the 2016 design.

Pabst cut .192 / .232 / .308 with four home runs and 18 RBIs over 270 plate appearances for the Curve in 2019. He did much better in 2018 when he shot through the agricultural system from A-ball and a short earned cameo in triple -A.

Pabst will be one of the seven catchers bringing the pirates to the camp, and one of the three from their farm system. The other Pirate laggers who come to Bradenton are Christian Kelley and Jason Delay. Jacob Stallings and Luke Maile are on the 40-man selection, and John Ryan Murphy and Andrew Susac are veterans who have signed contracts in the minor league.

The Pirates are currently inviting 22 players who are not in the selection for the spring training, Including 12 pitchers, including recent signatures by free agents Robbie Erlin and Derek Holland. In total, the Pirates will have 34 pitchers in their Major League camp at the start of spring training.

Pitchers and catchers report on Monday 10 February and the first training of the team takes place on 12 February.

The position players will report by Sunday, February 16 and the first full squad is February 17. Their first spring game is against the Twins on Saturday, February 22.

Log in to your account to continue reading: