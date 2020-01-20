Pirates invite 11 other players not registered for spring training

The Pirates invited 11 other non-aligned players to spring training on Monday, including their 2019 minor league pitcher of the year, James Marvel.

Marvel to be joined by right-handed launchers Montana DuRapau, Luis Escobar, Tom koehler, and Nick Mears, left-handed launchers Williams jerez, Nik Turley and Blake Weiman, sensors Christian Kelley and Jason Delay and outfielder Jared Oliva.

The glaring omission is Pablo Reyes, who canceled the waivers and was struck from the list of 40 men last week.

Marvel was an All-Star in Double-A in 2019 and achieved a BPM of 2.67 in 11 Triple-A starts, which earned the 26-year-old a place on call-up in September. His first trip to the majors did not go well, going from 0 to 3 with a BPM of 8.31 in his four starts. He was completely removed from the list in November.

DuRapau, Escobar and Jerez also introduced the Pirates in 2019, but were all removed from the 40 men during the Pirates list crisis.

Koehler and Weiman will both try to make the list after missing most of the past two years with major arm injuries. Koehler, 33, signed a cheap two-year contract before 2019. He had a few seasons as a sleeve eater on duty in the Marlins rotation from 2013 to 2016, but waded in 2017 and then missed the whole year 2018 with a shoulder injury, which surgery required. He made four appearances in the lower levels of miners at the end of 2019. Turley, 30, combined elite fastball and curve rotation in his 2017 cameo, his only trip to the majors, but has fought elbow injuries since the Pirates claimed it before. the 2018 season.

Oliva, 24, and Mears, 23, tore up the Arizona Fall League this year. Oliva led the league in doubles (11) and bases (11), and Mears struck out 11 of 8.2 strikers without a goal. Neither seems likely to be on the team on the first day, but they could both be in the mix for promotion to the major leagues at the end of the season.

Delay was a Double-A All-Star in 2019. Kelley and Weiman both got promotions for Triple-A, but neither excelled in their limited time in Indianapolis.

These 11 NRIs will join the fielder Brito Socrates, infielders Phillip Evans and Jake Elmoreright-handed Hector Noesi and left-handed Miguel Del Pozo like the players looking for roster this spring.

To continue reading, log into your account: