Pirates hire Dodgers coordinator Tarrik Brock as first base coach

The Pirates continued their tendency to fill their team of MLB coaches with people who worked on player development on Friday, hiring Tarrik Brock as your first base coach.

General Manager Ben Cherington made the announcement

Brock, who turns 46 on December 25, has spent the last three seasons as a minor league base camp coordinator and a base runner for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was the first parent base coach in 2016, the Astros in 2014 and the Marlins in 2010.

Brock joins the bank coach Don Kelly and pitching coach Oscar Marin as new members of the MLB coaching staff who have recently worked on player development. Kelly was an explorer in 2018 and assistant to the Tigers player development staff in 2017, and Marin was the minor league launch coordinator for the 2017-2018 Mariners.

Brock is replacing Kimera Bartee, who was the Pirates first base coach for three seasons. He also oversaw the team's outfield and baserunning efforts.

