Pirates announce 2020 player development assignments

The Pirates announced their player development team on Wednesday, which includes nine additions, most of which will have a quantitative focus.
There may be new recruitments and new assignments in the future. That applies to people like Omar Moreno, which will be part of the spring training before the new front office determines where it is most suitable, and Jeff Banister, which allowed the team to interview the Astros before their management opening in January. Because Banister did not get the Astros job, he and the Pirates are now working on the process of what his 2020 status is.
As mentioned before, Larry Broadway returns as director of the minor league and his direct staff returns. Brian Selma is still the assistant director, TJ Groot the coordinator of pitching operations in the minor league, Shawn Johnston hitting the minor league coordinator and Michael Chernow the manager of the minor leagues, although he was previously referred to as the player of player development.
The team also completed the coaching staff of their short-season minor league teams in Morgantown, Bristol, Bradenton and the Dominican Republic. Those staff members are listed below, and the previously announced coaching contracts and assignments can find here.
West Virginia (Short-A)
Manager: Jonathan Johnston
Hitting a coach: Jim Jorner
Pitching coach: Bryan Hickerson
Trainer: Sean West
Athletics trainer: Victor Silva
Strength and conditioning: Mark Dixon
Bristol (Advanced Rookie)
Manager: Stephen Morales
Hitting a coach: Ty Wright
Pitching coach: Fernando Nieve
Trainer: Dee Brown
Athletics trainer: Casey Lee
Strength and conditioning: Brendan Fitzgerald
GCL Pirates (Rookie)
Manager: Mendy Lopez
Hitting a coach: Ruben Gotay
Pitching coach: Yorman Bazardo
coaches: Victor Black/Gustavo Omana
Athletics trainer: Lee Slagle
Strength and conditioning: Nick Pressley
DSL Pirates 1 (Rookie)
Manager: Jose Mendez
Hitting a coach: Luis Borges
Pitching coach: Renny Durate
Trainer: Gavi Nivar/Jose Duran
Athletics trainer: Alex Mena
Strength and conditioning: Luis Perera
DSL Pirates 2 (Rookie)
Manager: Jose Mosquera
Hitting a coach: Julio Bruno
Pitching coach: David Perez
Trainer: Sammy Gonzalez
Strength and conditioning: Mark Dixon
More to come.
