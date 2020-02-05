Pirates announce 2020 player development assignments

The Pirates announced their player development team on Wednesday, which includes nine additions, most of which will have a quantitative focus.

There may be new recruitments and new assignments in the future. That applies to people like Omar Moreno, which will be part of the spring training before the new front office determines where it is most suitable, and Jeff Banister, which allowed the team to interview the Astros before their management opening in January. Because Banister did not get the Astros job, he and the Pirates are now working on the process of what his 2020 status is.

As mentioned before, Larry Broadway returns as director of the minor league and his direct staff returns. Brian Selma is still the assistant director, TJ Groot the coordinator of pitching operations in the minor league, Shawn Johnston hitting the minor league coordinator and Michael Chernow the manager of the minor leagues, although he was previously referred to as the player of player development.

The team also completed the coaching staff of their short-season minor league teams in Morgantown, Bristol, Bradenton and the Dominican Republic. Those staff members are listed below, and the previously announced coaching contracts and assignments can find here.

West Virginia (Short-A)

Manager: Jonathan Johnston

Hitting a coach: Jim Jorner

Pitching coach: Bryan Hickerson

Trainer: Sean West

Athletics trainer: Victor Silva

Strength and conditioning: Mark Dixon

Bristol (Advanced Rookie)

Manager: Stephen Morales

Hitting a coach: Ty Wright

Pitching coach: Fernando Nieve

Trainer: Dee Brown

Athletics trainer: Casey Lee

Strength and conditioning: Brendan Fitzgerald

GCL Pirates (Rookie)

Manager: Mendy Lopez

Hitting a coach: Ruben Gotay

Pitching coach: Yorman Bazardo

coaches: Victor Black/Gustavo Omana

Athletics trainer: Lee Slagle

Strength and conditioning: Nick Pressley

DSL Pirates 1 (Rookie)

Manager: Jose Mendez

Hitting a coach: Luis Borges

Pitching coach: Renny Durate

Trainer: Gavi Nivar/Jose Duran

Athletics trainer: Alex Mena

Strength and conditioning: Luis Perera

DSL Pirates 2 (Rookie)

Manager: Jose Mosquera

Hitting a coach: Julio Bruno

Pitching coach: David Perez

Trainer: Sammy Gonzalez

Strength and conditioning: Mark Dixon

More to come.

