Pippa Middleton says goodbye to 2019 in a bikini

New day, new bikini for Pippa Middleton.

The Middleton family continued their pre-New Year getaway in St. Barts on Monday, when Pippa, 36, was photographed running along the beach in another two-piece printed piece.

Together with her husband James Matthews, 44, the new mother, who received her son Arthur last fall, also enjoyed a day at the beach with her mother Carole, 64, her brother James, 32, and his fiancee, Alizee Thevenet.

The future bride Thevenet wore a striped swimsuit while diving in the water with her future mother-in-law, Carole, who opted for an orange bikini.

James, in a pink shirt and light colored shorts, announced his commitment to Thevenet in October.

Middleton's third sister, Kate, 37, spent the holidays at home in the UK with her husband, Prince William and their three children: the children of Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 1 , and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, 4.

Both George and Charlotte made their Christmas debut last week with members of the royal family, not including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the party in Canada with their 7-month-old son Archie.

