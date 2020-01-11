Pipelines from Vancouver have a message for Mounties

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Hundreds of people took to the streets of Vancouver on Saturday and joined protesters across the country in support of the opposition of the Wet’Suwet’en Nation to a pipeline that runs across their territory.

“The people of The Wet’suwet are not alone. They enjoy the enormous support of a huge number of individuals and groups in this country and internationally,” says Grand Chief Stewart Phillip who spoke during the rally.

On Friday, the RCMP was given the green light to enforce an order against those protesting against a multi-billion dollar LNG pipeline in Northern B.C.

Phillip says it hopes that cross-country rallies send a message to Mounties.

“The other message that was loud and clear during today’s rally is that the people who show support and solidarity also demand that the RCMP subtract,” he explains. “The RCMP should not act as a security entity for the industry, for Coastal GasLink”

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip “We will not tolerate that kind of aggression against our elders, our keepers of knowledge and our holy people” when raiding laws and laws last year pic.twitter.com/I9gOvUaozR

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nation councils along the planned 670-kilometer route from northeastern British Columbia to the LNG Canada export terminal in Kitimat on the coast, but heirs say the project has no permission.

“Coastal GasLink does not enjoy the support of the hereditary leaders and the people they represent,” says Phillip.

The chiefs have asked the RCMP to ensure that officers maintain peace and do not take violent action against pipeline opponents, who have set up camps and cut down trees along the road to a natural gas pipeline construction site.

After a similar court order was issued last year, RCMP broke through blockades and invaded the protest camp. More than a dozen were arrested.

“People at the rally clearly made it clear that they don’t want a repeat of what happened last year with snipers and paramilitary assault teams that invaded the oldies of the Wet’suwet,” says Phillip.

With files from Tarnjit Parmar and The Canadian Press