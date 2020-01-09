Pioneer's 2020 Wireless CarPlay line includes a premium 10.1-inch floating receiver for your old car

Loading...

Pioneer was the first to offer Apple CarPlay to aftermarket receivers more than five years ago. The electronics company will ship a major upgrade of its NEX receivers to the dashboard in 2020. The newly announced Pioneer receivers will be the best of the standard CarPlay receivers included in new cars today.

Pioneer has one model in particular that I am most looking forward to: DMH-WT8600NEX. This is their new state-of-the-art 10.1 inch floating receiver with Wireless CarPlay.

This means that the above-average screen size is diagonally larger and extends beyond the car panel. The screen is also adjustable with vertical, horizontal and tilt movement out of the box.

Many aftermarket receivers are 6 to 7 inches diagonal. Pioneer’s 10.1-inch display is its largest NEX model, and it is compatible with single DIN slots for wider upgrade compatibility.

The large panel is optimized to present usable targets while driving. HD 720p resolution means the content is bigger, not denser, including the way Apple CarPlay is presented.

Best of all is Wireless CarPlay support. This eliminates the need to connect a Lightning cable to the iPhone every time you want to take a short trip with CarPlay.

Pioneer gives the new DMH-WT8600NEX receiver a suggested retail price of $ 1,200, although prices generally fall over time. I hope we can get our hands on one of these models this year and give it a road trip test.

Below are details of the five Pioneer replacement receivers unveiled this week at CES 2020:

DMH-WT8600NEX (10.1 inch) / DMH-WT7600NEX (9 inch): The DMH-WT8600NEX and DMH-WT7600NEX have a completely new floating display configuration, allowing the installation of a large screen using a universal 1 DIN chassis. The floating screen offers horizontal, vertical and tilting adjustment to ensure the best fit and use in the vehicle dashboard. The DMH-WT8600NEX has a suggested price of $ 1,200, and the DMH-WT7600NEX has a suggested price of $ 1,000.

The DMH-WT8600NEX and DMH-WT7600NEX have a completely new floating display configuration, allowing the installation of a large screen using a universal 1 DIN chassis. The floating screen offers horizontal, vertical and tilting adjustment to ensure the best fit and use in the vehicle dashboard. The DMH-WT8600NEX has a suggested price of $ 1,200, and the DMH-WT7600NEX has a suggested price of $ 1,000. DMH-WC6600NEX (9 inch): The DMH-WC6600NEX joins the Pioneer range of modular dashboard receivers presented at CES 2019, with a modular design that combines a large touch screen with a concealed control unit that installers can store in separate compartments of the vehicle. The DMH-WC6600NEX has a suggested price of $ 900.

The DMH-WC6600NEX joins the Pioneer range of modular dashboard receivers presented at CES 2019, with a modular design that combines a large touch screen with a concealed control unit that installers can store in separate compartments of the vehicle. The DMH-WC6600NEX has a suggested price of $ 900. DMH-W4660NEX / DMH-W4600NEX (6.8 inch): The DMH-W4660NEX and DMH-W4600NEX are traditional 2DIN chassis for universal application in most vehicles on the road in the United States. The DMH-W4660NEX and DMH-W4600NEX have a suggested price of $ 600.

Learn more about the Pioneer DMH-WT8600NEX Wireless CarPlay Receiver here.

Read more:

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYATErbce24 (/ embed)