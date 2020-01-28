Pinterest pass lets you try pins in Augmented Reality

Pinterest is no longer just content as the space to store ideas – the network also wants users to try those ideas. Pinterest Try On, which was first introduced on January 28 with lipstick, uses Lens to try a look into augmented reality. The update is designed to help users virtually fit the items you pin before they make a purchase.

Although Pinterest plans to extend Try On to more categories, the option is first launched with lipstick. With the Pinterest camera, users can try different shades to find the color that looks best. The feature is launched with the ability to fit lipsticks from various retailers, including Estée Lauder, Sephora, bareMinerals, Neutrogena, NYX Professional Makeup, YSL Beauté, Lancôme and Urban Decay from L’Oréal.

Starting today, the feature is available by navigating to Lens [which is the camera icon next to the search bar] and tapping the ‘Try’ button. A shortcut is included with a swipe up to buy. The Try-on tool also appears in a text search for lipstick.

The new augmented reality feature is also integrated with Pinterest’s skin color range feature, allowing users to search for makeup looks by refining results by skin color.

The Pinterest camera applies a color to the lips, but does not apply skin smoothing algorithms. “With Try on you will not see any effects of skin discoloration or image change that will make you look less like you,” wrote a Pinterest representative. “We believe in celebrating you – because you can be yourself on Pinterest and not your selfie.”

Part of Pinterest’s decision to start with lipstick is search data, which increases makeup searches by up to 217%. For colors that go beyond the traditional red and pink colors, the number of searches has increased, with “black lipstick make-up looks” with 139%, blue lip gloss with 61% and purple lipstick with 34% in the search data. Red, shiny and pink searches are among the top lip styles sought after last year, says Pinterest, followed by “Kim lip”, black, ombre, brown, plum, purple and orange lipstick.

Pinterest also pointed to a study suggesting that 87% of users who save beauty and personal care pins consider a purchase, with 79% of those users finding pins from related brands useful.

Pinterest has not yet shared the direction in which the Try-on tool goes. Extra makeup looks can be a logical next step – given that face recognition technology that drives such a function already exists. Large furniture stores such as Ikea use AR to allow users to try out furniture in a room before they buy, making it a Pinterest Try On function for the home decoration category is not too far fetched.

Recommendations from the editors