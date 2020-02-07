Pinterest achieved 46% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter, reaching 335 million monthly active users – Adweek

Pinterest had a strong fourth quarter: revenue grew 46% year over year to $ 399.898 million and monthly active users increased $ 335 million. This corresponds to an increase of 26% compared to the same period in the previous year.

The company said it sees a particular strength in conversion optimization of advertising products and consumer goods advertising.

Pinterest’s GAAP (General Accepted Accounting Principles) loss for the period was $ 35.718 billion, compared to a net profit of $ 47.016 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Based on adjusted EBITDA, earnings before interest, taxes, liabilities and depreciation and amortization for the fourth quarter were $ 77.308 million, compared to $ 51.862 million in the prior year quarter.

Pinterest said in its letter to shareholders: “Our EBITDA margin remained unchanged from the previous year as we ran a marketing campaign for brands and understanding in selected cities and continued to invest in the number of employees.

The company broke the $ 1 billion mark in sales for the first time in 2019, an increase of 51 percent over the previous year to $ 1.143 billion.

Pinterest’s GAAP net loss for the full year 2019 was $ 1.361 billion, up from $ 62.564 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was $ 16.706 million compared to a loss of $ 39.003 million in 2018.

The company reported 88 million US MAUs (up 8% year over year) and 247 international MAUs (up 35%).

Pinterest said in its letter to shareholders that product improvements and improved conversion visibility led to a quarter-on-quarter sales growth in conversion optimization.

The company added that revenue from ad purchases more than doubled in the second half of 2019 compared to the first half of the year. The number of monthly active customers who bought these ads increased by 125%.

According to Pinterest, the dynamic retargeting product, which improved in the third quarter, showed particularly high levels of acceptance and performance.

The company wrote: “We continued to improve our ad products across the board, especially for videos. Standard-width video ads are now available on the desktop, and creating video content is much easier after we enable cropping and cropping in our PinBuilder tool. In 2020, it will be one of our priorities to make Pinterest advertising more automated, user-friendly and scalable. For this purpose, we recently launched an automatic bidding function for traffic destinations, with which the entire budget of an advertiser should be spent on our platform at the lowest possible cost per click. “

Pinterest also addressed improvements in measurement: assigned conversions increased 2.5 times year-over-year in the fourth quarter, and part of the loan went to a tool that was introduced during the reporting period to improve the quality of its tag integrations to improve.

The company also highlighted its conversion analysis, which systematically shows advertisers how long attribution windows allow them to measure more conversions. We successfully used this knowledge in the fourth quarter to drive media planning and encourage brands to spend money earlier to help Pinners plan the holidays. “

According to Pinterest, catalog feed uploads increased 70% in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, and clicks on reliable product pins doubled year-over-year.

Looking at the rest of the year, the company added: “Online shopping is more inspiring when consumers trust sellers. In the coming months, we plan to launch the Pinterest Verified Merchants program, which will initially focus on fashion and home decor. Pinners will see VMP checkmarks next to all retailers in the program so they know they are browsing and shopping at a brand that complies with our guidelines. VMP traders will also benefit from the comprehensive GMV reporting (gross goods volume), which we are likely to publish in the spring of this year. “

