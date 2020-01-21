Pink Shares is openly informed about aging in the old-fashioned way

Pink shared an open letter about aging and plastic surgery.

The 40-year-old singer reported that her face has changed over the years and that she needs to age the old-fashioned way. “Letter to myself; Dear me, you’re getting older,” she began. “I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose gets bigger … you look (and feel) weird when you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your children and your face is frowning where you laugh. And yes, you idiot … (you) smoked. “

“Every now and then you think about changing your face and then watch a show where you want to see what the person feels … and their face doesn’t move,” she continued. “I can’t figure it out. I just can’t.” She also said that she wants her children to know what she really looks like when she gets angry.

“I’m lucky I never really depended on my looks,” said Pink. “I decided that my talent and individuality are far more important than my face. So get in, because I’m about to AGE OLD FASHION (in a tutu that shits at 30 miles an hour in the air 40 yards) yassssssss, “she exclaimed in relation to her incredible stunts during the performances.

Kelly Clarkson replied to Pink’s letter with admiration and approval … in most cases. “I feel you … except for the thing that flies through the air,” she replied. “You know what? I think it’s on the floor for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork.”

