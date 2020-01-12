Pink Ruby Chocolate Magnums are out now and you'll want one even if it's cold outside

It’s cold outside, everyone gets used to going back to work after a few weeks off and when it comes to planning parties, all we can say is JOMO.

However, despite the freezing temperatures, Magnum has released something so special that you’ll want to eat ice cream in fresh January.

Enter the world’s first ruby ​​chocolate ice cream.

The innovative ice cream has been in the making for some time, bringing a touch of pink ruby ​​chocolate to the traditional Magnum that we all know and love.

Ruby chocolate is the fourth type of chocolate recently discovered, after dark, milk and white. It tastes completely different from your usual favorites, without artificial colors or fruit flavors but offering a berry fruity and fresh tangy notes (and, of course, it is naturally bright pink).

Now Magnum has become the first brand of ice cream to make a chilled treat. Think a velvety white chocolate ice cream, swirls of raspberry sauce and coated with “Magnum Signature Crunchy Ruby Cover Chocolate” (it looks fanciful).

You also have three options: a single stick for £ 2, a three pack for £ 3.69 and a box of six minis for £ 3.89.

They are already available for purchase in supermarkets, including Tescos where you can buy yours in stores or online.

However, since they are one of a kind and they look absolutely delicious, we’re sure they’ll fly off the shelves – so if you want to try it out, you better be quick.

Brb.