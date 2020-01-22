Pink has recently told how she can ‘not get behind’ plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures and how she will embrace aging instead.

On Monday, the singer shared a candid “letter to herself” about the changes she experienced as she grew older and wrote, “Dear me, you are getting older.” I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose gets bigger … You see (and feel) weird when you get used to this new reality. “

She continued: “But your nose looks like your children, and your face wrinkles where you smile … and yes your idiot … you smoked.”

Although she admitted that she was losing her youthful appearance, she said she would never go under the knife.

“Ongoing note to yourself: occasionally consider changing your face, and then watching a show where you want to see what the person feels … and their face doesn’t move. I can’t figure it out. I can just not, “she wrote.

Another reason why she doesn’t get cosmetic procedures is, “I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry.”

“I am lucky because I had never really been dependent on my appearance,” wrote the singer. “I have decided that my talent and individuality are much more important than my face.”

She closed her powerful ‘note to herself’ by encouraging her fans to ‘board’ because I am about to age the old-fashioned way (in a tutu statement – at 30 mph 100 ft in the air) above 40) yassssssss. ‘

Kelly Clarkson tweeted to Pink and told her that she agreed with the singer’s message.

“I understand you …. except, you know, flying through the air thing 👀,” wrote Clarkson. “You know what, I keep it on the ground for you and you keep the air safe.” I have always enjoyed teamwork 💁🏼‍♀️🤣😜. “

