Pineland Co-op delegates support merging with Lake Country Co-op paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Pineland Co-op held information sessions of members at the end of 2019 and the general public was invited to the final information meeting at the Nipawin Evergreen Center on January 9.

Pineland board chairman Morley Doerksen said they had feedback from people, both for and against amalgamation.

Told Doerksen northeastNOW delegates also set out to meet employees and members.

“[Delegates] have learned quite a bit that way, just talking to people one-on-one, and they were quite comfortable in having the mood to continue,” he said. “I think the majority of people were in favor [of amalgamation], but there were [certainly] some who were not.”

He said the merger would make both organizations stronger. He said fusion would help improve purchasing power, save money on some purchases, and enable cooperatives to share equipment and inventory.

“We have a lot in common with Lake Country, and if we can work together and make it better for members and staff, that’s what we’re looking for,” Doerksen said.

The combination is a sign of the time, according to Doerksen.

“As competition increases, a number of very large companies are coming to our area and margins are tight, especially on the supermarket side,” he said. He added that Pineland is reasonably dependent on fuel revenues.

Doerksen said that there are many cooperatives in the same position as Pineland, and are looking for ways to improve profits and thrive in the future.

“We’re excited [about fusion], I know Lake Country is excited, and Pineland is excited to see how it all works together,” he said. “We just do it for our members … we always talk about it working for members and staff.”

He said that no staff reduction is expected in the amalgamation process.

The merger would take effect on 1 June if the merger were approved by representatives of Lake Country.

