Pineau leads down the Hawks as Phoenix

He made all seven of his field goal attempts and ended the game with 14 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks.

The performance followed a 17-point 20 rebound attempt in the last game of the Phoenix.

Kendall Stephens made another important contribution to South East Melbourne. He came off the bench and scored 20 points and scored six three-point points.

Conversely, Illawarra only built three out of 20 long bombs, while the Phoenix connected 12. Between them, the two teams missed their first nine field goal attempts, but the Hawks scored the last six points of the first quarter and finished 26:18 at the end of the term.

The Phoenix beat Illawarra 29:13 in the second quarter and led 47:39 at halftime. Stephens scored one point more than the Hawks in the second quarter.

For the Phoenix, who made eleven sales after two quarters and missed Tai Wesley’s first six attempts with a field goal, it wasn’t easy to get one in the third quarter.

Captain Todd Blanchfield scored the first goal for Illawarra with 15 goals, and three players came up with 13, including Sam Froling, who added 11 boards.