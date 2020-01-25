Pinder: How (and why) I became a winter cyclist in Ottawa

Matt Pinder navigates the streets of Ottawa every day, even during the cold months.

It is -20 degrees Celsius in Ottawa. The Monday morning sun crawls above the horizon and illuminates the icicles on my windowsill. The old maple tree in my backyard crackles in protest and thick clouds of steam blow from the rooftops while ovens fight to keep up with the cold conditions.

Like everyone else, I moan and groan over the cold. But like everyone else, I have to get myself to work. I pack my workbag and put on my layers – snow pants, jacket, boots, hat, mittens, ski mask – and jump on my bike. My salt-rusted chain crackles into action when I start pedaling, less efficient than those hot summer days but still reliable. After a careful cruise through my snowy local street, I roll up bald Somerset Street. My yellow-tinted ski mask gives the world a cheerful hue and as the blood starts pumping through my legs, my mood also gets stronger.

I don’t feel cold under my carefully selected layers. Less than 15 minutes later I arrive at work and lock my bike in the heated parking garage of my office, where the ice and snow that have accumulated during the weekend will melt quickly. I sit down at my desk and jump into my working day.

And yet, the simplicity and joy of my winter bike commute gives me nothing but confused looks and worries from everyone who discovers it. Do you cycle in winter? Thats crazy! Be careful there! I just smile and take it off.

I was not always a winter cyclist. Even last winter I decided to store my bike for the season. It was in storage while I traded my two-wheeled commuter traffic for walking and transit. I thought cycling in the winter just wasn’t something people do. As I walked through Somerset, I saw a handful of cyclists ride through the cold and wondered, like the rest of us, what would force them to do something so ridiculous.

And then I tried. My office came a little further from home and extended my walk by 10 minutes. I moved down the street to a new apartment with more convenient bicycle parking. Motivated to minimize my travel time, I continued cycling through the fall. As the winter progressed, I added more layers. When the snow arrived, I bought a good ski mask and high-quality mittens. I learned about “wet lubricant” and put it on my chain. I have learned how to handle my bike in the snow and have adjusted my driving style at lower speeds, especially in the corners.

In general, adapting to cycling in the winter was surprisingly easy. Like everyone who walks outside, I dress warmer, and like someone who drives a car, I treat myself more carefully. With just a few adjustments to my summer style, I can now enjoy the ease, physical and mental health benefits of cycling all year round.

Now I notice that I am perplexed. When I get those looks of concern and sympathy, it just doesn’t match my experience.

Becoming a winter cyclist has taught me that one of the greatest things that keeps people from cycling in the winter has nothing to do with the wind, snow or cold. It is a stigma – the same stigma that keeps people from driving on hot days, on hills, in the rain, to the supermarket and to work – the misguided belief that cycling is not a practical means of transportation.

Well, this modest commuter is here to tell you that cycling in the winter is not only possible, it can even make your cold morning commute a bit brighter. Yes, I cycle to work in the winter. No, it’s not crazy. Why don’t you try?

Matt Pinder is a transportation professional who strives to improve the way we make ourselves more human, by making walking, cycling practical, normal and safe options to travel around. Twitter: @ MattPinder1