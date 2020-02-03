Pilot car to escort dozens of people who are still stranded in Agassiz resort

AGASSIZ (NEWS 1130) – Rescue efforts continue after a landslide was stranded by hundreds at the Sasquatch Mountain Resort near Agassiz during the weekend.

Hemlock Valley is sufficiently cleared for traffic with one lane from the area. Now the Ministry of Transport offers a pilot car to guide people with their own vehicles from the area, including Kyle Shackley.

“Everyone’s own vehicles are a way out and this is designed as an exit,” he says. “They actually drive with us, a bit like in a single lane with a caravan.”

Shackley recently purchased a cabin on the mountain and spent most of the weekend without power after he organized a boys’ outing for a couple of his friends.

“So I was here first and then the rest of the crew except one man arrived. There would be a total of seven of us when the actual slide happened, when the power went out, and when our other friend drove in from Kelowna when he came to the foot of the mountain, he was one of the first people to see the slide. ” , he tells NEWS 1130.

A local state of emergency for the area is still in force.

There have also been concerns about whether people who have paid for a helicopter flight outside the area are reimbursed by Emergency Management BC.

Senior Regional Manager at Emergency Management BC Ian Cunnings says that since there has never been an evacuation order, it is not entitled to repay someone.

“So no immediate need or life safety was needed to evacuate people, and just like with the evacuation process in British Columbia, shelter is one of the options. In that case, this was one of the safest options that the guests and residents took on the hill, “he says, adding if the needs were not met.

He praises the resort for the actions they have taken to get their guests to leave.

About 250 people paid $ 150 each for the ride.

Local MLA Laurie Throness states that all those costs must be covered by Emergency Management BC.

“It is a provincial responsibility to pay for the evacuation or to evacuate it free of charge. We help people in BC who are in trouble. “

The clean-up is expected to take weeks thanks to the many road closures due to heavy rainfall in the area.

With files from Tim James