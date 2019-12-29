Pignanelli and Webb: the best resolutions for a happy new year

Loading...

Pignanelli Y Webb: Each year, most Utahns feel compelled to adopt some New Year's resolutions. Among the common and laudable goals, they are losing weight, exercising more, spending less and being kind to in-laws. However, these are rarely successful (we are evidence) because they require unpleasant things like hard work, sacrifice and pain.

Its columnists, taking advantage of the wisdom of the ages (yes, combined, we are stealthily getting closer to being 130 years old!), They offer resolutions for readers who do not require time on the stationary bike, allow unreasonable consumption of sugary treats, and observation TV compulsive is very good All that is required is a better attitude. So here it goes:

New Year Resolution No. 1: Do not be easily offended.



Heavens! Millions of Americans feel upset about the slightest or involuntary rebuffs. In fact, many seem to deliberately seek offenses and something to complain about. All the fuss over the harmless announcement of Peloton is a classic example. (For anyone who is not aware of this silly controversy, consider yourself lucky.) Too many of us spend too much time on social media calling names, criticizing statements and expressing outrage over trivial things. Then, let it go and do something productive like petting a dog.

Resolution No. 2: Do not be easily offended by those who are easily offended.



All this hypersensitivity on the part of those easily offended is leading others to be outraged by their outrage. This is an endless cycle of anger over things that really don't matter: creating anxiety in our community, country and personal life. The common sense approach is to simply roll your eyes and release it.

Resolution No. 3: Understand that most elected officials are not evil.



In this cynical and very partisan era, too many people are personalizing the disagreements they have with the policies of politicians or parties. Almost all officials work hard for what they think is best, usually with a sacrifice of time and money. Of course, articulating a different perspective with emotion and conviction is our constitutional right. But demonizing and attacking someone's character is not appropriate. (Only columnists have the moral authority to issue such a judgment).

Resolution No. 4: Appreciate the beauty of disagreement and dissent. (This is especially for elected and appointed officials).

Americans, including Ukrainians, love to disagree and get angry at government officials and policies. Yes, they say stupid things and can be insulting. But we should all appreciate that the constitutional right to dissent occurs without concern for the violent recrimination of the government. This is a testimony that our republic is functioning correctly. We should all treasure the slightly unfit person who rants in a public hearing because it shows that our democracy is in good condition.

Resolution No. 5: Get news from multiple sources.

As media commentators, it hurts us to admit that many publications and sources have agendas. Therefore, trusting a media confuses your brain. In other words, neither Fox News nor MSNBC should be the only source of thought processes. Your body needs various nutrients to be healthy, and also your mind. (Of course, a weekly dose of Pignanelli / Webb counts as fertile brain food).

Resolution No. 6: Appreciate what you have and stop being ungrateful.

Humanity has never had it as well as Americans of the 21st century. We have the best food, medical care, military protection, legal structure and advanced technology in the history of the planet. In addition, our remarkable Constitution, although a little tattered, still protects our rights. But many people act as if they were starving, subjected by foreign invaders or harassed by a police state. Yes, it is okay to have strong feelings about leaders, policies and problems. But we must be grateful for the incredible blessings we enjoy. Without this assessment, we become susceptible to demagogues that would threaten our freedoms.

Resolution No. 7: Seek improvements and advice from wise leaders.

Most Ukrainians strive to continually improve their bodies and souls, such is the culture of this great state. Learning at the feet of truly cunning, experienced and thoughtful mentors, religious leaders, successful people and insightful and classical literature is the key to continuous progress.

Resolution No. 8: Find joy in small things.

Fame, glory and secular achievements are incredibly fleeting. Anyone who allows their value to be determined by external factors or comparisons with others will never be truly happy. There will always be someone smarter, thinner, richer, younger and better looking. True joy will be found in the beauty of a sunset, the touch of a baby's hand, a rose, the laughter of a loved one, a good book, a conversation with a good friend or a religious precept that touches the soul.

Resolution No. 9: Follow the path to achieve these resolutions.

We humbly suggest that a sincere commitment to read Pignanelli / Webb every week will motivate positive action. When you see those funny faces (yes, the photo is about a hundred years old), you will be reminded to do what we say (not what we do).

And have a happy, happy new year.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a political consultant and lobbyist. Email: [email protected] Democrat Frank Pignanelli is a lawyer, lobbyist and political advisor for Salt Lake. Email: [email protected]