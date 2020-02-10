Piers Morgan had to apologize when Sharon Osbourne dropped the F-bomb live during the GMB Oscars special The Sun.

PIERS Morgan had to apologize to GMB viewers this morning after Sharon Osbourne dropped the F-bomb

Sharon joined daughter Kelly, bloggers Perez Hilton and Dame Joan Collins, and hosts Piers and Susanna Reid at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Piers Morgan had to apologize to GMB viewers this morning after Sharon Osbourne dropped the F-bombCredit: ITV

The matriarch of Osbournes did not notice that she was on the air when she cursed with daughter Kelly, who was sitting next to her on the star-studded table.

When Piers apologized for the gaffe, Sharon was embarrassed.

She put her hands over her mouth and apologized extensively when Kelly giggled next to her.

Some viewers noticed how Sharon colored the air blue, and one wrote on Twitter: “Has Sharon just spotted #gmb?”

Another replied, “Yes, I heard it, saw it well.”

A third post: “Watch @GMB with @piersmorgan and hear Sharon swear 😂🤫.”

As a fourth contribution: “#GMB Sharon Osbourne cannot be seen on a show without swearing. It is a matter of course.”

#GMB you don’t have Sharon Osbourne on a show without swearing. It really is a matter of course.

– Dan (@Daniel_Reeves_) February 10, 2020

A good start for the live broadcast when @piersmorgan said “You dropped your balls” in the first 30 minutes and Sharon Osborne swore, both so-called off camera, but the microphones were live. Let’s see what other slips get to hear: p @GMB Happy Monday with my favorite colleagues

– Jane Thorpe (@jane_thorpe), February 10, 2020

Later on the show, Piers announced that he had an upcoming interview with Sharon and husband Ozzy yesterday.

Later on the show, Piers announced that he spent yesterday with Sharon and husband Ozzy for an upcoming interview

Rocker Ozzy recently announced that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and Piers called the chat “emotional.”

Piers said, “It was a great interview and a privilege to be with you two.”

