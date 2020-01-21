Piers Morgan accused of mocking the Chinese language by viewers of Good Morning Britain during anger about Peter Phillips - The Sun

PIERS Morgan this morning triggered a Good Morning Britain response after he seemed to mock a Chinese accent on today’s show.

The presenter was in full swing that Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips advertised a Chinese dairy farm in the country when he said the farm name was “ching chong ching”.

3

Susanna and viewers were annoyed by Piers’ comments

He said, “I love Peter Phillips, I met him at lunch last year, but that’s not a good look for the Royals. Flogging Chinese state-owned milk – it’s a state-owned farm.

“The big question for Meghan and Harry in their brave new world where they think it will be ethical and beautiful, but people will smuggle millions of them like Peter Phillips because he is Royal.

“He’s a nice guy, he’s not HRH – the problem is other people. All these actors go to China to make these awful ads think we’d never see them and Peter thinks the same thing.

“Oh Peter for God’s sake man. This is the problem – people want association with the Royals, they want to exploit them. He should be scourging milk here.

3

He was furious with Peter Phillips’ milk advertisement

3

The son of Princess Anne has made an advertisement for the milk of a Chinese state farm

“What’s it called? Ching chong ching?”

An annoyed Susanna Reid told him: “Extracting the Mickey from foreign languages ​​is in the 1970s.”

It led to quick feedback from viewers to viewers who went to Twitter to refer to what they called Piers ‘derision’ of the language.

One wrote: “Good sir! Piers drops the Asian stereotype and pretends to do a Chinese translation, sorry: Ching Chong ching … is my guy real?!?!?”

A second one said: “@GMB Really, do you think it is good that Piers mimics the Chinese language? That’s as bad as Jade Goody and the incident with the poppadom. He really has to keep his mouth shut.”

Peter Phillips, cousin of Prince Harry, appeared in an advertisement for milk amid rows of royal houses using status to make money

Another said: “Has Piers Morgan just mocked Chinese? #GMB”

A fourth tweet: “Piers Morgan, mocking Chinese on TV is a big deal.”