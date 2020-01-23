Pierre-Luc Dubois has the potential of an all-star company and offers room for growth at Blue Jackets - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

In the first 30 games, it was pretty much a mystery what the blue jackets would show every night. This question never seemed right for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

The 21-year-old is well on his way to scoring more than the 20 goals and 28 assists he had as a rookie, and is almost at the same pace as his 61 points (including 27 goals) last season than that Jackets go into space -Star break in playoff position.

Similar to almost every player who was on the ice with Artemi Panarin last season as a blue jacket, Dubois benefited aggressively. He seemed to be in the fast lane, a reliable top or second line center, but that would be checked if he was no longer with Panarin.

Dubois has cleared all doubts that he will only be a solid center with 15 goals and 20 assists in 50 games taking place on Wednesday night at the Nationwide Arena against the Winnipeg Jets. Like any other player, the jackets rely on him as the top scorer and mediator.

The next step for Dubois is to become a true all-star power forward.

“He has a chance to be a great player,” said coach John Tortorella.

Tortorella keeps Dubois to himself in the high-quality Dubois sets. With his great physique, his speed and his tendency to play physically, the jackets have to behave like a striker who wins competitions for the puck on the wall and turns them into goalscoring opportunities.

He can do the game, but that’s an area of ​​his game that keeps him from taking the next step in his development.

“It was a bit inconsistent, honestly,” said Tortorella.

Dubois has shown that he can let it play a lot. On October 24th against Carolina, Dubois shot past a defender and scored a perfect pass for the winning goal in extra time.

“It is extremely important,” said Dubois. “It doesn’t happen overnight. It is repetition and it is learned and put into situations where you learn something spontaneously. To become the kind of player I think I can become.” I have to try. You see what works, what doesn’t. You make mistakes sometimes, but that’s all part of the process of becoming a better player. “

When you think of the blue jackets that can be considered all-stars in this team, Seth Jones is one and it is only a matter of time before Zach Werenski is there too. Dubois must be on this list if he has done everything.

He is still one of the youngest players on the team and perhaps plays the most important role among the strikers. Jones, a healthy player, sometimes can’t believe Dubois can get away with the puck.

Gaining more consistent control over the puck and putting pucks online is the key for Dubois to be an even stronger force as a top center.

“We are looking for him for every game to be that player,” said Jones. “He and our team cannot take nights off because we put a lot of weight on his shoulders.”

Where is milano

The jackets have a good thing, and that made Tortorella make some tough decisions when players return from injury.

Cam Atkinson and Oliver Bjorkstrand returned last week, resulting in Kevin Stenlund being sent back to the minors and Sonny Milano being a healthy scratch in the three games before Wednesday.

Although Tortorella believed that Milan’s game had sank in the two games before Atkinson’s return, his exit was not so much about his game as it was about maintaining continuity on the fourth line and using Atkinson and Björkstrand when they came back.

“I’m not crazy about his abilities, but I also have to measure that with chemistry within lines, especially within the (Riley) Nash line,” said Tortorella. “I think that changes some of my decisions.”

If Josh Anderson runs and may return shortly after the All Star breaks and breaks set by the player associations, Milan could have another hurdle to get back on.

But Tortorella no longer wants to leave Milano outside. He was one of the more consistent offensive actors late December to January, even if he wasn’t in the boxing score.

“I don’t want to leave him outside any longer because he must have given us a few good minutes,” said Tortorella. “I don’t want to lose him because I think he tried really defensively, but that’s where we are right now.”

jmyers@dispatch.com

@ Jacob_Myers_25