Pierce The Veil keeps raising the bar for themselves and the stage

Since their inception about 14 years ago, Pierce The Veil have had only one clearly defined goal: Keep moving forward. That creative journey is exactly what you’ll see in the new AltPress fan edition, dedicated to San Diego’s favorite sons. Divided over the years into a number of features, cover stories and random interviews, this edition goes a long way in documenting the emergence of one of the sound-enhancing outfits of contemporary rock.

Brothers Vic and Mike Fuentes PTV started in 2006 after folding their hardcore band Before Today. After enabling guitarist Tony Perry and bass player Jaime Preciado, the band made their debut in 2007, A Flair For The Dramatic. The release was indicative of the post-hardcore / pop-punk intersection that occurred at the time, with one major difference. Vic and Perry’s double guitar attack was a key element of the record’s success. The sequel, 2010’s Selfish machines, the band further established as an entity that recognized no boundaries. They could hit faster than a dragster speed test in the California desert. Vic had a knack for complicated vocal melodies and fretboard ferocity. And he could write an earwig that would stay in your head for days. Both fans and critics tried to describe the band. Post-hardcore? Pop punk? Emo? How about just calling it “Pierce The Veil”?

The last sentence is not meant to appear arrogant. If you ever cornered Vic and asked him to define his band, he would probably be polite, smile and call it “rock”. Because Pierce The Veil has meant so much to so many listeners. You wouldn’t be wrong to describe them as a staple of Warped TourThe legion of guys who play guitar fast and loud. But then you’d see a segment about them on Carson Daly’s indie-centric late night TV show. Or you may see them open to a pre-pop damaged Bring me the horizon. On their signature Collide with the sky, they distilled their musicality, confession lyrics and talent for crocheting in a defining statement. The sequel, 2016’s Setbacks, further embraced Vic’s need to keep moving forward with his music. Electronics, creative glitches, happy accidents (well, as much as a control freak allows) and hooks galore. Trying to avoid being tagged as some thing is hard work. Have you ever thought why it takes years between PTV records?

We do. We all know that Vic would definitely be on the list of Warped lifers with totally great hangs. But when it comes to his music, he is absolutely obsessed. He will be concerned about getting a guitar tone out of his head and onto a hard drive. His passion for music has cost him more than a few meaningful relationships. But the memories of them live in the lyrics of many of Pierce The Veil’s songs. His paranormal snapshots of his life perfectly complement the musical vistas he and his bandmates have evoked. The humanity that he conveys in his music has an echo that few groups in ‘the scene’ have been able to match. That’s exactly why PTV means so much to their fans.

And those stories can be seen in this special AltPress Collector’s Edition. The band is quite candid about what they do and how they do it. From the days of Selfish machines the career determining aspects of Collide with the sky and the huge leap forward, Setbacks, it’s all there. Personal moments about Fuentes’ family history. Stints on Warped Tour. Blown deadlines that deliver master recordings to their record label. Perry and Vic land on an APMA cover. Vic’s discerning perfectionism. These are the stories that fill the spaces in the mythology of Pierce The Veil that created their plates.

This AltPress Collector’s Edition of Pierce The Veil is essential for their fans. But for those who know PTV all too well, it’s a fascinating overview of a band that has grown as both artists and people. With a storied history and a new album on the horizon, Pierce The Veil has transcended every form of creative confinement. Without clear words and lots of great photos, AltPress celebrates the career of one of America’s best artists. And you can get it here …