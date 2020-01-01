Pierce The Veil and Kellin Quinn Celebrate Milestone in "King For A Day"

Loading...

(Photo via YouTube)

Pierce the veil and Kellin quinn start their new year on a high note. Last night, PTV revealed that their “King For A Day” collaboration has gone platinum!

The song is featured on Pierce The Veil & # 39; s Collide With The Sky, released in 2012.

In November 2014, "King For A Day" won gold and established itself in the top 40 of rock. At the time, his accompanying music video had over 37 million YouTube views.

"King For A Day" became Gold today! Thank you @kellinquinn @fearlessrecords and our incredible fans for making this possible! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/if8FFcGWyl

– Vic Fuentes (@piercethevic) November 8, 2014

Now PTV has revealed on Twitter that the track has turned platinum!

The song currently has over 98 million streams on Spotify and the video has over 114 million views.

Never in a million years would we have dreamed that this could happen, but "King For A Day" has become fucking platinum !! Thanks to the remarkably talented @Kellinquinn and everyone involved in the creation of this song. PTV FANS, IT'S YOU AND ONLY YOU! Happy New Year! ❤️🤘🎉 pic.twitter.com/Pzal8Mtbo1

– Pierce The Veil (@piercetheveil) January 1, 2020

Kellin Quinn congratulated the group for the singer Vic Fuentes he is one of the best songwriters that Quinn knows.

#kingforaday is platinum !! Congratulations @piercetheveil @piercethevic thanks for letting me be part of this track! We were both in the right place at the right time my friend .. you are one of the best songwriters I have ever known! Thank you!

– Kellin Quinn (@Kellinquinn) January 1, 2020

The track is available for streaming here and the accompanying clip is below.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icXUkIfZxyg (/ embedded)

Congratulations to PTV and Kellin Quinn, what a fantastic way to start the new decade!

Vic Fuentes could be occupied by his new post as CEO and co-president of the Living The Dream Foundationbut he's still working on music.

In September, the singer went to Instagram to give fans an update on his life and the band's next album.

In the post, he revealed that he had moved to Seattle to find inspiration.

"I felt the urge to walk away and go somewhere that inspires me so I packed my truck with my recording equipment and I drove from San Diego to Seattle. I've been living here for a few weeks writing songs and going to shows, ”the publication began.

“I am happy and excited for the next chapter and for playing music on stage again with my brothers. Album # 5 is getting closer and closer every day and we can't fucking wait. "

Check out the full post here.

Will you be listening to Pierce The Veil and Kellin Quinn's "King For A Day" to celebrate the transition to platinum? Let us know in the comments below!

