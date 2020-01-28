Pierce Harris gets a job at Home Farm after killing Graham Foster - The Sun

EMMERDALE fans are shocked next week when Graham Foster Pierce Harris’s murderer returns to the village for a job at Home Farm.

The rapist – who is played by actor Jonathan Wrather in the ITV soap opera – murdered Graham in cold blood last week under the delusion that he saved his ex-wife Rhona from her bad choices.

3

Pierce returns to the village next week

Viewers know that Pierce terrorized Rhona before she brutally raped her on their wedding day in 2017.

He was released from prison after serving only half of his five-year prison sentence and was retired to the village after Graham heard about his release and made sure he would not return.

He beat up Pierce before he left, and plans his new life with Rhona in France, but the angry Pierce pleads his own revenge and catches Graham.

He killed him the night he and Rhona were leaving for France and left her completely destroyed.

3

He killed Graham last week. Credit: ITV

3

Rhona bravely challenged her rapist, but has no idea he’s back. Credit: ITV

Next week, after he has finished the crime, Pierce will return to the village.

He will see his roommate in his flat tell that he will soon have a new job and he clearly has a plan in mind.

Viewers will then see him arrive at Home Farm, which leads to worries that he will find a job at Kim Tate.

Kim has no idea what Pierce did to Rhona, nor does she know who Pierce really is, but he could find his way to a job with her.

Emmerdale’s Pierce kills Graham after a bloody fight in the woods

It comes as Rhona becomes more and more convinced that Kim is responsible for Graham’s death – and she even goes so far as to break into Home Farm to find evidence.

Will she find it? Or will she come face to face with her bad ex-husband while she’s there?

Kim also thinks she’s responsible after paying Al Chapman to kill Graham for her, not knowing he lied to her about doing the deed.