Pier59 sues Milk Studios for alleged breaches of the security code

Fashion studio Pier59 has sued a rival photo studio and claims it has violated security codes in Meatpacking’s studio rooms in a Google building.

Pier59 Studios – owned by the Italian prince Federico Pignatelli della Leonessa – claims in a new Manhattan Supreme Court case that Milk Studios is filming without the proper permission in its offices on the 2nd, 8th and penthouse floors of the Sky Line next to 450 West 15th St. building.

Pignatelli had previously sued Milk Studio owner, Mazdack Rassi, in 2011 because Rassi had tampered with Google Maps to make it look like Pier59’s Chelsea Piers studio was in Harlem.

Pignatelli – who filed the first lawsuit in California – also claimed at the time that Rassi was trying to poach his customers and employees and even “urged” one of his former executives to file a frivolous lawsuit against him.

Tuesday’s suit claims that Milk is only licensed to use the building as office space instead of a film studio. And these alleged security breaches “will continue to put the public at risk, including models, actors, photographers and all other works at the Melkpanden”, the court said.

“MILK has hit the nose in New York City, competitors such as PIER 59 and the general public, who are still unable to remedy dangerous conditions in the Milk Building to this day,” the court said.

Rassi “even acknowledged the improper use of Milk Building and says” [m] edia has changed over the last ten years, and the types of studios we need today to create content were not that easy and feasible in the places we have “In a recent news article, explicit reference was made to the low ceilings and many lifts of the Melkgebouw,” the court claims.

Pignatelli called the breaches of the security code “unfair competition” and added: “I follow all the rules and regulations that entail much higher costs … they compete unfairly and endanger the occupants.”

“I’m trying to protect the interests of Pier59 Studios and the entire industry,” Pignatelli said.

The 2011 case was finally resolved.

Milk did not immediately return a message.

