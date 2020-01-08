Pier 1 announces plans to close nearly half of its stores nationwide

Loading...

(Shutterstock)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Pier 1 Imports has announced it will close approximately 450 stores across America.

This announcement comes against the backdrop of rumors that the company may be filing for bankruptcy later this year.

“In order to better align the business with the current operating environment, Pier 1 intends to reduce the retail space by up to 450 locations. To reflect the changing state of business, the company also plans to close certain distribution centers and cut corporate spending. This includes a reduction in the number of employees in companies, ”Pier 1 said in a statement to investors on their website.

It is currently uncertain whether the Pier 1 stores in Casper or Cheyenne would be on a list of closings.

“Although decisions that affect our employees are never easy, reducing the number of our stationary locations is a necessary business decision,” said Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1’s chief financial operator and CEO, in the announcement.

According to Pier 1, there are currently 942 stores in the United States.