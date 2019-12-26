Pieces to be moved in Karl Anthony cities

Loading...

After a (very) promising start, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been fighting hard for a few weeks. Therefore, the focus is probably more on the future than on the present in the twin cities, but since Karl-Anthony Towns is already on the list, the wolves will have the centerpiece of their franchise for the next seasons.

In this episode of our Holiday Wishlist series, we will break down what the wolves will be looking for over the Christmas period, including overt concerns about the current roster and what we may face in the future.

# 1: A point guard

It's no secret that the wolves are looking for a point guard. Jeff Teague is a capable steward, but he's no longer a high-end starter and the veteran has an expiring $ 19 million contract. Minnesota also said goodbye to Teague on the starting line-up and opted for a larger, more versatile approach with Jarrett Culver as "Point Guard".

Culver has game skills and that was a big reason why he was a lottery choice. However, he is currently not a capable initiator of the offense, and the wolves appear to be trying to replay him more than anything. To put it clearly, the point guard of the future is not currently on the list, and until Minnesota actually works out a deal for a D’Angelo Russell or another person, this will be the most pressing need.

# 2: three-point shots

Towns shoots almost 42 percent of the three-point range at 8.5 attempts per game. For one thing, it's completely insane for a center and better than ever in the history of the league. Towns is a unique offensive talent, but the rest of his team doesn't help him much.

Even if Towns puts up these crazy numbers, Minnesota is comfortably in the bottom five positions of the NBA in three-point shooting. It's part of the territory if the rest of the team shoots 30.6 percent from a distance, and frankly, it's no coincidence that the wolves are so bad. In fact, Teague shoots three to over 40 percent over the head, and the wolves just don't have plus shooters.

Robert Covington (33.3 percent) and Culver (24 percent) are likely to shoot better, but in short, this is a roster that just doesn't have enough ground clearance. This is almost difficult to achieve with perhaps the best shooting center in NBA history, but it is something that the wolves must regulate for the present and the future.

# 3: The long-term front court partner for Karl Anthony Cities

Minnesota has drawn up a lineup that essentially features four wings and around cities. Covington is a talented, capable defender who can stand up to some strikers, but for the duration of the Towns era, the wolves didn't have the "guy" they could pair with.

In contrast, the nuggets found a great addition to Nikola Jokic when they landed Paul Millsap. The veteran gave Denver a defender who was able to compensate for Jokic's defensive restrictions and mate well with him in offensive play. It doesn't necessarily have to be a Millsap clone, but cities will always be an attack center, and the wolves need someone next to him to fill the gaps. It won't be easy to find this guy, but it is crucial if Minnesota wants to build a competitor.

