Picturesque have abandoned a series of songs exploring dating apps and connecting culture in the past, and they are back with another in the path of “Necessary”.

The group released the new single with a clip via Equal Vision Records.

The songs started coming out in 2018 with the release of “Pray” which addresses loneliness in the dating world.

The most recent of the group before “Necessary” was released in “Crimes” which was abandoned last October following their song “Swipe”. “Crimes is our way of getting weird on this record and showing our listeners a new side of us that they haven’t heard,” said singer Kyle Hollis. “We wanted to think outside the box and I feel like I created something exciting and fresh.”

If you haven’t seen the video for these tracks yet, watch them below.

Now the group shares their thoughts on the latest single in a statement.

“This song is a standout favorite of all the scriptures we have done. It’s about staying closed for so long, then opening again just to be disappointed. We are dying to share it. “

Check out the video clip of Picturesque’s latest song “Necessary” in the player below.

The group begins a tour with Hands Like Houses and Dead American tomorrow (January 25) in Brooklyn, New York. Tour tickets are available here and you can see the full list of tour dates below.

Appointment

01/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

01/26 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

01/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

01/29 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

01/30 Charlotte, NC @ Amo’s Southend

07/02 Houston, TX @ Warehouse

08/02 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

02/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

11/02 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

What do you think of Picturesque’s latest clip? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

