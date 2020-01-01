Pickup truck hit home on Bayside Drive in Saint John: N.B. Police – New Brunswick

Published on January 1, 2020 at 2:34 pm
Smaller font
Reduce the font size of the article
-ON
Larger font
Increase the font size of the article
A +
Emergency crews in Saint John, N.B. answered a phone call Wednesday morning after a pickup truck left the street and crashed into a house.
Police said it happened just before 9 a.m. on Bayside Drive east of Expansion Avenue.
READ MORE: The death of a 7-year-old woman in Rothesay is classified as suspicious: police
The police have not commented on whether charges are brought or not.
1:16
Driver who drove home during a restricted driving investigation and caused a gas explosion: London police
Driver who drove home during a restricted driving investigation and caused a gas explosion: London police
The story continues under the advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS
REPORT AN ERROR
,