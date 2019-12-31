Pickle-Hauling Truck burns after breaking over Michigan viaduct

Loading...

The driver of a truck in the city of Fenton, Michigan was lucky enough to escape a serious accident with only minor injuries after crashing into a freeway overpass.

It is understood that the crash occurred on December 26 when the truck, which was carrying pickles, experienced some form of steering failure because it was driving south on US 23. Unable to drive the truck, the driver could only sit back and watch as the truck drove off the road and crashed head-on onto a concrete bridge above the highway.

Shortly after the semi came to a halt, the cabin burst into flames. Fortunately, the driver had already left the vehicle and ran to safety.

This video captured the aftermath of the crash and shows how the cabin fire spread quickly to parts of the grass slope. While a tow truck seemed to respond quickly to the scene, there were no police or fire brigade at the end of the video.

Fenton Police Lt. Jeff Cross told Michigan Live that the crash did not stop traffic on US 23, although it briefly resulted in the closure of the western Own Road and the exit on Owen Road from the highway.

The day after the crash, teams of researchers cleared the truck and made sure that the structure of the bridge was safe. The driver was not quoted for the crash and spent a short time in a local hospital for treatment.

