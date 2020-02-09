Picked to finish 2nd in the preseason poll, Golden Eagles women defy expectations

MILWAUKEE – A lot has changed in the past year with the Marquette University basketball team, with a new head coach and many new players, but instead of making excuses, they make opponents frustrated.

“Wow, this can be a very special team,” said Lauren Van Kleunen, guard of Golden Eagles.

The Megan Duffy era of women’s basketball in Marquette seems to have made a special start.

“We continue to build chemistry every day,” said Coach Duffy.

Coach Duffy and the Golden Eagles have taken over a team that has lost six players due to graduation.

“I am just as competitive and want to keep Marquette at the top, and they have done a fantastic job winning championships in recent years, and that is our goal every year, despite what the selection looks like, despite who comes in, and that my goal was to maintain that, and to experience those other children in the spotlight, and to really show their talents, ”said Coach Duffy.

That is something the players said they did too quickly.

“I don’t think it was so much a transition as I thought it would be, to be honest,” said Van Kleunen. “Coach Duffy was huge, it will be a bit different. It will be accompanied by highs and lows, but you just have to take it one by one, and I think it shone through the entire season. “

Motivation was easy to find. The Golden Eagles were selected to finish second in the preseason polls.

“I think the best thing about this team is that we’re not worried about that,” said Coach Duffy. “We used that as a small chip on our shoulder, and if you don’t have a lot of expectations, you can clear your own way and they’ve done it the right way, and a great attitude, and like I said, the great work ethic . “

“We try to keep the noise out as little as possible and simply bring it along with the 14 players, the coaches and the support staff,” said Van Kleunen. “That’s all we focus on, to be honest.”

So what could this be for this team as March approaches?

“I know we have a hungry group in front of us, and there is so much to play for,” said Coach Duffy. “It will be fun for me and our employees to see how they handle these coming weeks in which every game is important, every possession is important, and we need that leadership that has been so good so far.”

“We all talked about what the seniors did last year and we wanted to continue that legacy,” said Van Kleunen.

From Sunday, February 9, the team was in third place in the Great East.

