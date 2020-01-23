Picard, with his refugee crisis and his anti-Trump messages, may be the most political show on television

Each of the 178 episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation started in the same way, with Patrick Stewart – now Sir Patrick Stewart – as Captain Jean-Luc Picard delivering the speech that describes the mission of the Enterprise spacecraft: “Go boldly where no one has gone before. ”

Now, more than 25 years after the broadcast of the final episode of this series, Stewart, Picard and the Enterprise are going where, apparently, everyone has already gone: the restart of television.

There is some reassuring comfort in seeing Stewart back in space and channeling Picard, the majestic Starfleet captain again so noble that he is entirely believable that he could be a moral compass for an entire galaxy. , then for some. Star Trek: Picard, which debuts on CBS All Access on Thursday, relaunches the most successful iteration of the TV franchise for the first time since a series of four films The Next Generation ended with Star Trek: Nemesis decried in 2002.

The new version of the character benefits from a striking elevation of the visuals and the production value of the original series, and with it an even more mature tone. Some overtly political messages do a great job of quelling any skepticism as to whether a relaunch of this series is really necessary amid the focus of ho-hum reboots dominating today’s television landscape.

“I would say Star Trek probably has a more successful track record than most television resurrections,” said Akiva Goldsman, Oscar-winning author of A Beautiful Mind and co-creator of Star Trek: Picard. Its Picard co-creator Michael Chabon, as in the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, agrees. “I was going to say the same thing in a slightly different way, that Star Trek never really went far.”

Star Trek may not have left, but Patrick Stewart did. After Nemesis underperformed in 2002, he made the conscious decision to distance himself from his inimitable character and performance. There is a story he told many times before, about a meeting he had with a director who he was passionate about working with and who had a role in his next film that Stewart desperately wanted to play.

“He was very nice to me and saw me and said,” I think you are doing a great job, but why would I want Jean-Luc Picard to be in my film? “” Stewart told reporters during the Television Critics Association’s press tour earlier this month. . “It was a savage blow for quite a long time. And so I went out of my way to try to find as many diverse roles as possible, and it was fun. “

After JJ Abrams’ blockbuster films, Star Trek, have proven that there is an appetite for sleek, modern rotations on the classic, CBS All Access, lit Green Star Trek: Discovery, which has now been aired two seasons and has become the cornerstone of programming for the streaming service. But despite many openings over the years signaling him to return to the franchise in some way, Stewart had always resisted. Then things changed.

A formative experience with Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold on Logan in 2017 showed him the value and personal satisfaction of putting appropriate punctuation on a character arc and a franchise – he had been playing Professor X in the X-Men films since 17 years old at the time. —With gravity and spectacular flair. The poor quality of Némésis, who ended his time as a Picard with a whisper, never allowed him to do so.

So he took a meeting in 2017 with Goldsman, Chabon and co-creator Alex Kurtzman and informed them of where they thought Picard could go in a new series. He was still reluctant at first and refused them. But almost instantly, he regretted it. He asked his agent to ask Kurtzman to put his ideas in writing, and was eventually sold on the 30-page package sent by Kurtzman.

Their vision of Picard could also provide an outlet for his own anger and exasperation towards the world. This appealed to the outspoken and outraged actor, who recently told Variety that regarding Brexit in the UK and Trump in the United States, “I don’t know which of us has the most problems. . “

“I think it’s actually the UK,” he said. “I think we are fucked, completely fucked.” In the United States, he said, “There is a time limit for your fucked state, which is four years from now.”

“It has always been part of the content of Star Trek that it will try to create a better future.”

– Patrick Stewart

At the heart of Picard’s premiere, a devastating monologue, Stewart, recounts a catastrophic event that had occurred years ago, triggering a refugee crisis and pushing Picard to leave his post in the Starfleet, disgusted by what the organization and the Federation were now defending.

It may sound like weed if you’re not a Trekkie, but the basics of the plot are refreshingly simple.

An explosion of supernova threatened the planet Romulus. Despite their antagonistic relations, the Federation agreed to rescue the Romulan people. But in the midst of the rescue mission, synthetic life forms like Data, who helped Picard steer his ship, became hoodlums and destroyed the Federation base on Mars, killing more than 90,000 people. Following the incident, synthetic life forms were banned, a decision that dismayed Picard and forced him to leave before he began his Romulan rescue mission.

“It has always been part of the content of Star Trek that it will try to create a better future with the firm conviction that a better future is possible if the right type of work and the right type of people are engaged there”, Stewart has told reporters. “And my feeling was, as I look around the world today, that there has never been a more important time when entertainment and show business can solve some of the problems that can potentially damage our world. today.”

“Now I’m not saying that we’re turning Star Trek into a political show, not from a distance,” he continued. “What we do is entertainment, but maybe it should reflect in a subtle and gentle way the world we live in, that’s what Star Trek has always done, and I think it is important.”

This franchise mission and his ability to say something powerful is part of what made Chabon and Goldsman, lifelong fans of the series, so eager to participate in its reboot.

“Star Trek is a storytelling machine that has to do with the era in which it is consumed,” says Chabon. “And that was true from the first episode of the original series. So it didn’t take violence to the nature of Star Trek to fulfill Patrick’s wishes for it to feel relevant. “

He remembers watching the 1969 episode of the original series with Frank Gorshin, “Let It Be Your Last Battlefield,” in which the Enterprise meets two survivors from a war-torn country with white faces on one side and black on the other. .

“I was 11 years old, but what it told me was that the future can be a place where we come to our senses and find a way to talk to each other, to engage with each other and to save us another, “he said. “These guys in this episode came from a planet that had been completely destroyed and wiped out by presumably nuclear destruction, which was the reality we faced at that time when we were children. Every day you wake up and think that today could be the day the button was pressed. So, you know, since my first awareness of Star Trek, it was the awareness of a show that focused on both the future and the present. ”

The first episode of Picard alone warns of the kind of fascism that can poison a republic – or, in this case, a federation – when fear and reactionary marginalization lead to isolationism.

“We live in a world where the marginalization of the other kills,” says Goldsman. “Our program reaches out and embraces this question: what is human? And how do we try on other skins to see what they have in common? ”

“Star Trek is particularly good at getting into the difficulties of a society and disguising the answers independently enough to perhaps sneak into the consciousness of someone who might think he knows what he is thinking and changes his mind. ‘opinion’, he continues. , “And certainly to give hope to those of us who believe it may be there.”

