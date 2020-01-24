The new Star Trek series Picard offers a lot of familiar faces from the franchise, in particular Patrick Stewart’s former enterprise captain, but also those like Marina Sirtis ‘Deanna Troi, Jonathan Frakes’ Will Riker and Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine.

Since we last saw her, all of these characters have changed a lot, aged and grown – but the physical change of a returning character may surprise some fans, as Brent Spiners Commander Data appears as a visibly older character in the new series, even though it’s a synthetic figure. artificial Android, which (probably) shouldn’t have to age.

So what is there? Well it’s complicated. Star Trek: The next generation was sometimes a little inconsistent when it came to aging or lack of data. Early appearances indicated that he would really live on in the same form forever, only to gently reconnect this idea in later episodes.

In one episode, LeVar Burton’s engineer Geordi LaForge suggests that a new Android that the crew has discovered shares the ability to visibly age with data.

“It’s part of their aging program,” he says. “Not only does it age like data, it also changes its vital functions.”

Presumably, this (literal and metaphorical) fold was added to the canon to allow real actor Brent Spiner to continue playing data after his early years in the role – but Spiner himself allegedly did not like the idea of ​​an old data, the one on Because of this, the character’s death in 2002 led to Star Trek’s film Nemesis.

This naturally raises further questions about how Data can be in Picard when he’s dead. Since the episode of the series has not yet been released everywhere, we won’t go into too much detail, but it’s fair to say that no one reworked Nemesis’ events and the character is still dead.

“In any case, it was important that we did nothing that was done before,” Spiner told SyFy Wire.

“But I think if you see the whole season, I can’t say anything else.”

Once you’ve watched the episode, you’ll understand that the older look of Data can be in the mind and in the mind of the viewer as much as it is a fact. Dates died earlier when he showed up in Picard – that’s just history – so some of his portrayals don’t necessarily have to be taken literally in this sequel.

Here’s your answer: Aging data because he always could, except when he couldn’t and when he might not have. As simple as three-dimensional chess.

Star Trek: Picard will stream on Amazon Prime starting Friday, January 24th