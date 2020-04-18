PICARD Season 2 – GeekTyrant

Looks like I was expecting to see LeVar Burton is back in the role of Geordi La Forge in its second season Star Trek: Picard! During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Burton addressed the possibility of returning to the role and seemed to confirm that we will eventually see him in the series! Here’s what he said:

“How do I say this without getting in trouble … I think it’s reasonable to assume that those people are still a part of Picard’s life and – sure, what the devil – yes, absolutely! You see us all, probably not all at the same time but, you know, never say never. “

When they bring it back, I hope it plays at least such a big role Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis as William Riker and Deanna Troi had in Season 1. Sharing his thoughts on where he would like to pick the series with the character, he said:

“I suggested to the producers that we get Geordi into a position where he is teaching and passing on that knowledge and knowledge to another generation. We’ll see. Alex [Kurtzman] and the folks are in charge and doing a great job. When they call and do whatever they want, I am sure it will be great. “

I was delighted with how the first season of Picard turned out and I’m delighted to see how Picard’s journey continues in Season 2!