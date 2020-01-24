Before watching Star Trek: Picard, I was stuck in my own neutral zone, completely unaffected by Patrick Stewart’s great return as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

Sure, I had seen and loved Star Trek: The Next Generation – but not for a while. Yes, I was interested in seeing Stewart return to the role 18 years after Star Trek: Nemesis, but overall I generally felt apathetic (not negative, just not excited) about an overtly nostalgic sequel to a decade-old television series. I would probably watch it, I thought, but I wouldn’t bravely look for it week after week.

Now how wrong I was. Picard is not only a vehicle characterized by nostalgia for Patrick Stewart (although it certainly is), but also brilliant. It’s fun, imaginative, and full of ethical issues that have made The Next Generation such a great watch. A new, emotional, and themed story that is both a sequel to the world of TNG and a commentary on our own society. I am already desperate to see more.

About 14 years after two special events – an apparent android uprising and the destruction of the planet Romulus – the Admiral Picard series has driven Starfleet and catches up with Jean-Luc, who lives peacefully, if not happily, in his vineyard. However, he is soon driven out of his rut ​​by the arrival of a mysterious woman (Isa Briones), attacked by unknown forces, who has found Picard as the only man who can help her.

Picard will soon break all the rules, investigate a massive conspiracy, and recruit a crew (played by Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, and Alison Pill) to launch an unauthorized mission that could have massive ramifications for itself, Starfleet and the universe in general – but he’s also the happiest in years when he comes back into action.

Predictably, Picard’s dissatisfaction with his picture quality is one of the key ideas explored in the new series, but I was surprised at how moving the plot was. Dislodged from Starfleet and disappeared from the world’s memory, Picard’s despair and anger will be negatively impacted if he stands on the edge of the universe and slowly moves away from him and the moral code he so firmly believes in (with some subtle ones Parallels to our own troubled times if you can believe it).

Towards the end of the first episode, there is a particularly exciting scene in which Picard grimly realizes that he was just waiting to die. His life goes on beyond the person he thought he was back in memories of. But that doesn’t last long, and if your heart isn’t pounding a bit at the moment, it may finally shift to a spaceship (which happens only in the third episode), you may have to do this with your own Emotion chip equipped.

This scene with the legendary Star Trek theme in the background is also a great example of how Picard combines nostalgic Trek recalls with the new story. From new shots to old characters (including Brent Spiner’s Android data in the first episode) and challenging Easter eggs (watch out for a museum full of TNG props) to reinterpretations of alien species like the Romulans and Borg, the series keeps one Continuity with what was before adds more depth and nuance. And even if part of the alien make-up (especially for Harry Treadaway’s Emo Romulan Narek) is still a little crazy, it also feels very much like Star Trek.

CBS

If Picard has a mistake, he may be so clearly tailored for Trek fans that basic knowledge of characters like Data and Picard’s backstory is required before many of the storylines make sense. Personally, as someone who saw most of TNG about a decade ago, I found it easy enough to follow, except for a little confusion about what the characters’ status quo was when we last saw them – though I would notice that there are a few recalls to the largely unpopular 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis. So if you can’t remember, you should find out what happened there.

Still, it’s hard to give a series an obsession with the past, although that’s the central theme – how to live up to and go beyond your own legend. In this regard, Picard, the series, and Picard, the Man, have taken good steps to become something new and exciting.

Forget the neutrality after the first three episodes. From now on I am fully engaged.

Star Trek: Picard’s first episode will air on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 24th