Physicists measured forces behind why Cheerios clump together in your bowl

Those who love their Cheerios for breakfast know well how those last tasty little "O" tend to cluster in the bowl: either drifting towards the center or towards the outer edges. It has been called the "Cheerios effect", although I can confidently state that the phenomenon can also be observed in a Froot Loops bowl. Now, a team of physicists has made the first direct measurements of the various forces that work on the phenomenon, described in a new article in Physical Review Letters.

"There have been many models that describe this Cheerios effect, but everything has been theoretical," said co-author Ian Ho, a university student at Brown University. "Despite the fact that this is something we see every day and is important for things like self-assembly (for micro robotics), nobody had done any experimental measurement at this scale to validate these models. That is what we could do here ".

The Cheerios effect is found in other parts of nature, such as pollen grains (or, alternatively, mosquito eggs) that float on top of a pond, or small coins that float in a bowl of water. A 2005 article in the American Journal of Physics described the underlying physics, identifying the culprit as a combination of buoyancy, surface tension and the so-called "meniscus effect."

It all adds up to a type of hair action. Basically, the mass of the Cheerios is insufficient to break the surface tension of the milk. But it is enough to make a small dent on the surface of the milk in the bowl, so that if two Cheerios are close enough, they will naturally move towards each other. The "dents" merge and the "O" are grouped. Add another Cheerio to the mixture, and you will also follow the curvature of the milk to move towards your "O" companions.

Enlarge / Brown University scientists measured the forces that make small objects clump together on the surface of a liquid, also known as the "Cheerios effect." They used a custom-made device to measure forces using magnetism.

If that reminds you a bit of the classical analogy of the ball placed on a rubber sheet to explain how gravity works according to general relativity, well, I wouldn't be completely wrong. The analogies are imperfect by definition, but the Cheerios effect has given an idea of ​​how galaxies collapse, for example. In fact, in 2016, physicists demonstrated a reverse Cheerios effect, with an experiment with liquid drops resting on a solid and soft surface. Co-author Stefan Karpitschka compared the behavior of the droplets with the way in which galaxies and black holes interact by distorting the space around them. By softening or hardening the surfaces or by changing the thickness of the layer, the system is essentially "adjusted" so that the drops can be easily manipulated.

The measurement of real forces in small-scale play proved daunting. Typically, this is done by placing sensors on objects and placing them afloat in a container, using the sensors to deflect natural movement. But the Cheerios are small enough that this was not a feasible approach. Then, Brown's researchers used two 3D-printed plastic discs, about the size of a Cheerio, and placed a small magnet in one of them. Then they placed the floats in a small tub of water, surrounded by electric coils, and left them adrift. The coils in turn produced magnetic fields, moving the magnetized disk away from its non-magnetized companion.

"The magnetic field gave us a non-mechanical way to apply forces to these bodies," said co-author Daniel Harris, Brown's professor. "That was important because the forces we measured are similar to the weight of a mosquito, so if we are physically touching these bodies, we will interfere with the way they move."

Finally, the scientists measured the intensity of the magnetic field. As Sophie Chen wrote in Physics:

By varying the initial distance between the disks, the team recorded the current they needed to apply to the coils to separate the disks. Then, they derived a law of scale that relates the force of the capillary attraction to the mass, diameter and spacing of the disc. The law indicates, for example, that the force of attraction between objects is scaled with the square of their mass.

The result: the strength of the interaction between the meniscus effect discs is actually stronger than the planned models, at least when the discs are very close together. And the researchers found an additional factor underlying the Cheerios effect: the discs leaned toward each other as they approached the water. Therefore, the discs pushed harder against the surface of the water, which resulted in an equal and opposite retreat of the liquid. That is what leads to an increase in the attraction between the two albums.

