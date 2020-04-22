Physician describes how Mass. coronavirus preparations have helped

Medical doctor points out how Mass. coronavirus preparations have helped

6:01 PM EDT Apr 22, 2020



WEEKEND FORECAST IN A Number of Moments. EMILY: WE’RE Going Right TO THE Authorities IN BOSTON FOR THE Hottest ON THE CORONAVIRUS Predicament. WE’RE JOINED NOW BY DR. DANIEL KURITZKES, Chief OF THE DIVISION OF INFECTIOUS Ailments AT BRIGHAM AND WOMEN’S Medical center. State Officers SAY MASSACHUSETTS IS Still IN A SURGE AND THE Point out IS ALSO A Hot Location FOR COVID-19. CAN YOU Notify US HOW BRIGHAM AND WOMEN’S IS FARING RIHT NOW? >> IT HAS Definitely BEEN Hectic. WE HAVE Got Over 100 People IN THE Intense Care Unit Most likely ABOUT 175 People. BUT WE ARE Seeing THAT Issues ARE Commencing TO Leading OFF IN Conditions OF THE State General, WHICH Suggests WE ARE Acquiring TO THE CREST OF THE EPIDEMIC. EMILY: That is Fantastic News. DO YOU Assume THAT ALL OF THE PREPARATIONS Created BY THE State AND AT HOSPITALS TO Increase Bed Potential AND Put together FOR A SURGE HAVE Created A Real Variation? >> There is NO Problem THAT ALL OF THE Organizing AND ALL OF THE Guidance WE HAVE Been given FROM THE Government HAS BEEN Definitely Outstanding AND HAS BEEN Shelling out OFF Across HOSPITALS IN THE Condition. EMILY: BUT THAT DOES NOT Signify TO Allow UP NOW. >> WE Nonetheless HAVE TO Stay THE System. WE Need to have TO SEE THE SLOPE GO DOWN AND THE ONLY WAY TO SEE THAT IS FOR Persons TO SAY — Remain DISTANT AND OBEY THE Remain-AT-Property ADVISORY. EMILY: I WANT TO Ask YOU ABOUT THE Fda APPROVING THE First AT-Dwelling CORONAVIRUS ANTIBODY Exam. ARE YOU Inspired BY THAT? WHAT DOES IT Indicate FOR RE-OPENING STATES LIKE MASSACHUSETTS? >> THERE ARE TWO Issues TO BEAR IN Head Right here. First OF ALL, THESE Tests ARE NOT Very AS Specific AND Delicate AS WE HOPED THEY WOULD BE. THEY Really don’t Carry out Rather AS Well AS THEY Often DO WHEN IN THE LAB. Secondly, IF WE ARE Performing Wherever In the vicinity of A Latest Work OF Shielding People today, MOST Folks Will not Exhibit ANTIBODIES WHICH Implies It’s Challenging TO USE ANTIBODY Tests. EMILY: THE Wait AND SEE Solution AND Speak to TRACING.

