PHOTOS: Within the quarantine zone at CFB Trenton

CFB Trenton is a hive of activity Thursday, while women and men are preparing for the arrival of hundreds from Wuhan China, the epicenter of the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The residences have been established, inspection rooms are ready and now only the repatriation of Canadians is needed.

Hangar 7 at the base sees countless government, health and military authorities.

This includes the Red Cross, the Emergency Management Assistance Team, military personnel, Hastings Quinte EMS, quarantine officers and more. There is a federal microbiology lab on site, a hypafiltration system, including the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Once the aircraft lands in Trenton, officials will board the aircraft and check the status of the passengers. If someone feels unwell, protocols are drawn up. First line personnel wear protective equipment to stay safe.

More than 200 Canadians will be at the base, along with health officials, pilots and all those on the plane chartered by the federal government.

During their stay they will be checked for signs and symptoms of the virus. If someone has symptoms, they can be taken to Trenton Memorial or Belleville General Hospital.

Health officials say they want to keep people on the basics for two weeks. A mobile health support unit will also be available.

You can see the residential areas and the quarantine monitoring area below.

