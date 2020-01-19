Photos show a breathtaking amount of snow in Canada after a weekend blizzard

It was a long, cold weekend for people living in eastern Canada.

A mighty blizzard threw a record-breaking amount of snow on the province of Newfoundland on Friday and Saturday. After moving through the northeastern United States at the end of the week, it developed into a powerful weather event known as the “bomb cyclone”.

Meteorologists use this term to describe a type of rapidly intensifying storm that occurs when the minimum central pressure of the weather event drops by at least 24 millibars within 24 hours. The name “bomb cyclone” comes from this process of rapid intensification – the so-called “bomb formation”.

With this latest storm, the measured central air pressure reached 954 millibars early Saturday morning. This corresponded to a decrease of 54 millibars in less than 48 hours (h / t The Weather Channel). It developed into a violent storm, and the same report indicated that the one-day amount of snow in the Newfoundland city of St. John’s reached 35 inches, which is roughly the average amount of snow the city sees throughout January.

That was bad. It is not every day that a professional meteorologist makes such a statement. He wasn’t the only one.

Unless you live in a certain place, you have probably never seen so much snow. Photos are the best way to really understand what Canadians are dealing with as they work to dig themselves out, and social media has a lot to show you.

These are some wild things, guys.

,