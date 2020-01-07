Photos: Sculptors Put The Final Touch To Ice Castles In Midway

Loading...

Ice Castles founder Brent Christensen, right, and director Al Larsen discuss design ideas as they walk through their creation at Midway on Tuesday. Craftsmen battled above-average temperatures to build the popular interactive winter paradise, which is slated to open on Friday. The acre size attraction includes frozen tunnels, fountains, slides and cascading ice towers inlaid with changing color LED lights. Tickets cost $ 13.99 for adults 12 and older and $ 9.99 for children 4 to 11 Monday to Thursday. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, tickets are $ 17.99 for adults 12 and older and $ 11.99 for children 4 to 11. Reserve tickets are $ 18 weekdays and $ 22 weekends. Tickets can be purchased from the company’s website at icecastles.com/utah. Ice Castles is located near the Homestead Resort, 700 N. Homestead Drive.

Sara Junvenal collects ice cubes at the Ice Castles in Midway on Tuesday January 7, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

