PHOTOS: Oscar 2020 fashion on the red carpet; Stars reach the 92nd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES – Oscar Sunday is the biggest night in Hollywood, so the stars dress well for the occasion.

They bring glitz and glamor to the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. See highlights in the gallery above.

The Oscars red carpet started with an unwanted guest – heavy rain and a cold breeze.

Rain was possible on Sunday, so the carpet is protected with a large tent. But just as stars like Billy Porter and Tamron Hall arrived, the sky over the Dolby Theater in Hollywood opened in a cloudburst.

The position of some camera teams was right in front of the tent, making them search for tarpaulins and plastic to protect their equipment.

“Oh my god, the tent is leaking,” said a photographer who noticed a hole over the huge Oscar sign.

Afflicted employees run around with squeegees and try to push excess water out of the tent.

Temperatures were in the high 50s on Sunday, which is considered cold in Los Angeles.

The downpour did not spoil the appearance of the red carpet of early arrivals, including Porter. The “Pose” star wore a shiny, gold-metallic top with a feather effect and a full skirt that represented the interior of the Cupola room in Kensington Palace.

Last year, Metallic was the queen of the carpet, with stars Jennifer Lopez, Glenn Close, and Brie Larson, all sparkling from head to toe.

If this year’s red carpets, as the award shows, serve as Oscar bluebells, then pay attention to puffed sleeves, satin dresses and especially sequins.

An impressive example: Cynthia Erivo, the candidate for “Harriet”, rocked a sparkling dress inspired by a tuxedo, which took 800 hours to produce on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020.

The deputy candidates Charlize Theron, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh have also recently worn sequin dresses.

Compared to the Met Gala, the red carpet of the Oscars usually doesn’t press on the envelope.

That doesn’t mean that these “wow” moments won’t happen. Cher’s 1986 outfit with massive feather headdress and eye-catching two-piece dress is still making headlines, and more recently, Billy Porter’s 2019 gender-specific tuxedo dress has been chirping everyone and their grandma.

Keep an eye out for Erivo and Pugh – both made bold statements in previous appearances on the 2020 red carpet with big, bold, and colorful looks.

