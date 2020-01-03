Photos from paradise 2019

Loading...

Fortunately, the holiday season is over, and we have to tell you – we are more than a little annoyed that most of us were at home during the holidays and were looking for the cheapest material object they could present to us as a rough measure of our affection (in the case of my aunt, a scented candle), others kicked it in Cap Cana and celebrated it at a festival called simply: Paradise. It must be great with a name like that, right? And we all know that the similarly titled (but not related) Your Paradise definitely delivers.

Paradise is a two-day art and music festival in the Dominican Republic that brings together local artists, chefs, and art installations into one big festival on the beach. This year's The Paradise showed headlining appearances by Bad Bunny, Maluma and Tyga as well as a whole range of local and international DJs and innovative producers of the Latin trap genre. We have put together some photos of the festival area to show you the best warm weather fashion that can inspire you for the upcoming festival season this year.

Here are the most beautiful pictures from this year's The Paradise Festival in Cap Cana of the Dominican Republic.

One-shot films

One-shot films

One-shot films

One-shot films

One-shot films

One-shot films

One-shot films

One-shot films

One-shot films

One-shot films

One-shot films

One-shot films

One-shot films

One-shot films

, (tagsToTranslate) home page (t) life (t) stil (t) a year of festivals (t) cap cana (t) dominican republic (t) style in the wild (t) the paradise festival (t) travel