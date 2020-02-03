Photos: Casper is almost stopped when snow storm slams down

Strong winds cause great drift when homeowners and neighbors try to clear snow in an Evansville neighborhood on Monday, February 3, 2020. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – A powerful winter storm made virtually all journeys to and from Casper on Monday impossible.

Parts of the city looked like a windy, ghost town in the winter, because dozens of businesses in the area closed early or decided not to open at all.

All roads and highways that walked in and out of the city were closed early Monday morning. With the exception of essential services, schools and government offices are also closed.

By the afternoon more than a foot of snow had fallen in parts of Casper. Strong winds resulted in high drifts and little visibility in the area.

The National Weather Service in Riverton predicts a few centimeters of snow this afternoon before it expires. Winds will continue with gusts of wind up to 35 mph, and feeling temperatures at minus 10 degrees during the night.

Although the snow is expected to clear up tonight, winds and extremely cold temperatures and cold values ​​will last until at least Thursday, when there is expected to be another moisture.

Photos by Dan Cepeda, Oil City News: