Photos and videos show the consequences of the US strike against top Iranian general Qassim Suleimani

Loading...

Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

The Iranians mourn the legendary military commander Qassim Suleimani, who was killed in a targeted US airstrike in Iraq on Friday.

The Department of Defense said Suleimani was taken out when he was driving a car near Baghdad International Airport because he was "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and members of Iraq and the entire region".

In response, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami promised "devastating revenge," the state news agency IRNA reported.

Suleimani was the supreme commander of the Elite Quds Force, also known as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

(IRGC), an icon in Iran, was honored for leadership in the fight against IS.

This is what the attacking side looks like now and how the Iraqi and Iranian factions react.

This video, shared by Iranian state press television, shows the destroyed convoy in which Suleimani drove near Baghdad International Airport early Friday morning

US officials informed Reuters that the strike was carried out by a drone and that Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Iran-backed Iraqi People's Mobilization Forces (PMF), was also killed.



The site of the US missile attack that killed Qassim Suleimani on Friday morning. (Screenshot via Sky News)

Those who protested the Iraqi regime celebrated in Baghdad on Thursday evening

But anti-American protesters took to the streets in Tehran …



Iranian Secretary of State Javad Zarif, a longtime critic of US foreign policy in the region, sharply criticized the strike on Friday, calling it "extremely dangerous" and "stupid escalation".

Suleimani was considered a hero by many Iranians

Iran's Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Seyyed Khatami directed his worship on television to Suleimani's death and warned the United States that he had made a grave mistake

Around 1 p.m. On Friday, the US embassy in Baghdad urged all US citizens to leave Iraq immediately



This video shows the moment when the spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ramezan Sharif, collapses on live television announcing Suleimani's death



Iranian leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei ordered three days of mourning in a tweet on Friday afternoon

Suleimani's deputy, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, has been appointed as the new head of the IRGC.

Esmail Qaani

Iranian newspapers do not publish Friday editions as this is a holy day in Islam. Saturday's editions, however, will likely include more pictures and reactions to the strike



Burning debris on a road near Baghdad International Airport caused by three missiles on 3 January 2020, according to Iraqi paramilitary groups. (Iraqi Security Media Cell via Reuters)

More from Business Insider:

(tagsToTranslate) Qassem Soleimani (t) Iran (t) Iraq (t) #Soleimani (t) qassim suleimani (t) news (t) iraq into the future (t) baghdad embassy attack